Remains Of Bengal BJP Worker Killed In 2021 Post-Poll Violence Exhumed After Five Years
Astik Chandra Das was allegedly beaten by TMC workers during a victory procession and was stopped from being taken to the hospital, reports Shamim Molla.
Published : September 13, 2026 at 7:19 PM IST
Sandeshkhali: Five years after the violence following the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections, the skeletal remains of an elderly BJP worker were exhumed in South 24 Parganas Sandeshkhali under the supervision of a judicial magistrate on Sunday.
The deceased, Astik Chandra Das, was a resident of Jhanjhaniya village under the Kalinagar area of Nazat police station in Sandeshkhali-I block.
Subrata Das, the deceased's son, said his father went to the market the day the results were announced in May 2021. A victory procession by the then ruling party Trinamool Congress was underway at the time.
"While returning through Niranjan-er Mor, Trinamool miscreants beat him indiscriminately with belts, iron rods, and bamboo sticks. When he fell into a nearby pond, they dragged him out and continued beating," he added.
Subrata further alleged that they faced obstruction while trying to take his critically injured father to the hospital. "When we tried to take him to the hospital, they blocked the road. We were forced to procure medicine from a village doctor instead. However, his condition deteriorated, and he passed away at home the next day. Even after that, we were prevented from taking him to the hospital," he claimed.
Strongly criticising the role of the police at that time, he said some personnel from Nazat police station stood guard at their gate and intimidated them to bury his father immediately. "The police did not leave the spot until the burial was completed. They did not allow a post-mortem to be conducted, nor did they accept any written complaint," he added.
Following a change in the government, the family lodged a fresh complaint, based on which and a court order, the skeletal remains were exhumed. Pranab Das, the younger son of the deceased, and Chhanda Das, the daughter-in-law, were present at the site.
"We seek proper justice for my father's murder and demand exemplary punishment for the culprits. If necessary, we will also demand a CBI inquiry into this case," Subrata said.
An official of Nazat police station said the body was exhumed following orders from the court and higher authorities in the presence of an executive magistrate.
"The entire process was videographed in accordance with regulations, and the remains have been sent for post-mortem and forensic examination to ascertain the exact cause of death," he added.
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