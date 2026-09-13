ETV Bharat / state

Remains Of Bengal BJP Worker Killed In 2021 Post-Poll Violence Exhumed After Five Years

Sandeshkhali: Five years after the violence following the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections, the skeletal remains of an elderly BJP worker were exhumed in South 24 Parganas Sandeshkhali under the supervision of a judicial magistrate on Sunday.

The deceased, Astik Chandra Das, was a resident of Jhanjhaniya village under the Kalinagar area of ​​Nazat police station in Sandeshkhali-I block.

Subrata Das, the deceased's son, said his father went to the market the day the results were announced in May 2021. A victory procession by the then ruling party Trinamool Congress was underway at the time.

"While returning through Niranjan-er Mor, Trinamool miscreants beat him indiscriminately with belts, iron rods, and bamboo sticks. When he fell into a nearby pond, they dragged him out and continued beating," he added.

Subrata further alleged that they faced obstruction while trying to take his critically injured father to the hospital. "When we tried to take him to the hospital, they blocked the road. We were forced to procure medicine from a village doctor instead. However, his condition deteriorated, and he passed away at home the next day. Even after that, we were prevented from taking him to the hospital," he claimed.