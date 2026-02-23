'Relying Solely On Natural Snowfall No Longer Sustainable': Omar Abdullah Bats For Artificial Snow At Gulmarg
The CM said that the recent weather patterns were forcing authorities to reconsider long-term planning for winter sports.
By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team
Published : February 23, 2026 at 4:14 PM IST
Gulmarg: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has called for introduction of artificial snow at ski destination Gulmarg saying that relying solely on natural snowfall was no longer sustainable.
Omar was speaking at the opening ceremony of the Khelo India Winter Games here on Monday. The CM stressed on the urgent need to create artificial snow to protect winter sports and strengthen tourism in Gulmarg. He said that climate change was a serious challenge for winter sports.
He said that the recent snowfall patterns had become unpredictable forcing authorities to reconsider the long-term planning for winter sports infrastructure.
The CM said that the government is committed to developing Gulmarg as an international skiing destination and ensuring continuous sports activity despite the climatic challenges. But he stressed that relying solely on natural snowfall was no longer sustainable and called for the introduction of artificial snow generation systems to secure the future of winter sports.
Acknowledging concerns around the project, the CM maintained that artificial snow was necessary to prevent tourism opportunities from being lost and to protect the livelihoods associated with winter tourism. He added that “thousands of local stakeholders, including hoteliers, guides, transport operators and small businesses, depend on the winter season.”
The Chief Minister assured that the administration would provide all possible support to athletes and sports infrastructure to nurture more international-level competitors from Jammu and Kashmir.
Congratulating Kashmir skier Arif Khan for bringing glory to the region with his performances at global events, Omar hoped that more athletes would emerge from the Winter Games.
He said that participating in sports was as important as winning medals, adding that sustainable investment in winter sports and tourism will position Gulmarg among the leading global skiing destinations while ensuring economic stability for local communities.
Read More: