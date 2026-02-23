ETV Bharat / state

'Relying Solely On Natural Snowfall No Longer Sustainable': Omar Abdullah Bats For Artificial Snow At Gulmarg

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah arrives for the opening ceremony of Khelo India Winter Games at Gulmarg ( PTI )

Gulmarg: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has called for introduction of artificial snow at ski destination Gulmarg saying that relying solely on natural snowfall was no longer sustainable.

Omar was speaking at the opening ceremony of the Khelo India Winter Games here on Monday. The CM stressed on the urgent need to create artificial snow to protect winter sports and strengthen tourism in Gulmarg. He said that climate change was a serious challenge for winter sports.

He said that the recent snowfall patterns had become unpredictable forcing authorities to reconsider the long-term planning for winter sports infrastructure.

The CM said that the government is committed to developing Gulmarg as an international skiing destination and ensuring continuous sports activity despite the climatic challenges. But he stressed that relying solely on natural snowfall was no longer sustainable and called for the introduction of artificial snow generation systems to secure the future of winter sports.