ETV Bharat / state

I Am Not Against Having Girlfriend, But It's Wrong To Dump Her After Making Her Pregnant At 13-14: Anandiben Patel

Anandiben Patel at the Maharishi University convocation. ( ETV Bharat )

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel on Thursday asserted that she was not against having a girlfriend but said that it was wrong that boys make the girl pregnant when she is 13 or 14 years old and then throw her.

While addressing the seventh convocation ceremony of Maharishi University in Lucknow, Governor Patel said, "I am not against having a girlfriend; when you have one, fulfill the promise. Earn some income by which you can take her care."

Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel speaking at the Maharishi University in Lucknow (ETV Bharat) "You should be self-reliant and then marry the girl friend. You make her pregnant at 13-14 years and then throw her, this should not happen," the former Gujarat Chief Minister said. She called upon students to give importance to their own intelligence, discretion, and creativity, and not depend only on artificial intelligence. On Thursday, the Governor asked graduating students to use their knowledge for the betterment of society and the country. She encouraged the students to pursue paths in research and innovation, urging them to work diligently in the right direction, engage in continuous learning, and refine their knowledge and skills.