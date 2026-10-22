I Am Not Against Having Girlfriend, But It's Wrong To Dump Her After Making Her Pregnant At 13-14: Anandiben Patel
She encouraged students to pursue paths in research and innovation, urging them to work diligently in the right direction, engage in continuous learning.
Published : October 22, 2026 at 9:32 PM IST|
Updated : October 22, 2026 at 10:42 PM IST
Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel on Thursday asserted that she was not against having a girlfriend but said that it was wrong that boys make the girl pregnant when she is 13 or 14 years old and then throw her.
While addressing the seventh convocation ceremony of Maharishi University in Lucknow, Governor Patel said, "I am not against having a girlfriend; when you have one, fulfill the promise. Earn some income by which you can take her care."
"You should be self-reliant and then marry the girl friend. You make her pregnant at 13-14 years and then throw her, this should not happen," the former Gujarat Chief Minister said.
She called upon students to give importance to their own intelligence, discretion, and creativity, and not depend only on artificial intelligence. On Thursday, the Governor asked graduating students to use their knowledge for the betterment of society and the country.
She encouraged the students to pursue paths in research and innovation, urging them to work diligently in the right direction, engage in continuous learning, and refine their knowledge and skills.
While addressing the seventh convocation ceremony of Maharishi University in Lucknow, Governor Patel said that students should have confidence in themselves while making use of AI technology. Students were encouraged by her to make a promise that they will use their knowledge to guide and not mislead people and it was only through this that the real goal of education is achieved which includes serving one’s family, society and country with a positive attitude.
Pointing out the continuous progress of the country in different fields on an international level, Patel highlighted that besides the government's public welfare programmes, individual citizens too play an important role in the development of the country.
Stressing on the basic values which come from the process of education, the Governor said that respecting and supporting parents in their old age is one of the basic responsibilities of every child. She expressed her worry that even though parents invest all their resources in the upbringing and education of their children, some are made to live in old age homes.
On this particular occasion, she praised Maharishi University for their social program for the underprivileged children at Adarsh Madhyamik Vidyalaya in Jan Bhawan. She appreciated the university for giving 400 T-shirts to those students who win in different competitions and observed that the school teaches not only education but also moral values to the disadvantaged children.
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