Relocated Wild Elephant Radhakrishnan Dies After 20-Foot Fall in Kodaiyar Forest

Tirunelveli: Radhakrishnan, a wild elephant considered a threat to humans in the Nilgiris, died after slipping into a 20-foot gorge, 24 days after being released into the Kodaiyar forest in Tamil Nadu.

The Forest Department had captured Radhakrishnan from the O Valley area of the Gudalur forest reserve in the Nilgiris district last September after administering anaesthesia. Forest Secretary Supriya Sahu had also posted a video on social media stating that the elephant was behaving normally after relocation.

Heavy rain has been lashing the Manjolai region of Kodaiyar. According to the Forest Department, the slippery terrain caused Radhakrishnan to fall into a 20-foot ditch, resulting in severe injuries to his face and neck. He later died.

Radhakrishnan had been linked to 12 human deaths, prompting officials to confine him in a special wooden kraal at the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve before calming him down.