ETV Bharat / state

Relocated Wild Elephant Radhakrishnan Dies After 20-Foot Fall in Kodaiyar Forest

Radhakrishnan died after slipping into a 20-foot gorge in Kodaiyar, 24 days after release, officials said.

Wild Elephant Radhakrishnan
The radio-collared elephant Radhakrishnan died after a fall. (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : November 19, 2025 at 4:54 PM IST

1 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Tirunelveli: Radhakrishnan, a wild elephant considered a threat to humans in the Nilgiris, died after slipping into a 20-foot gorge, 24 days after being released into the Kodaiyar forest in Tamil Nadu.

The Forest Department had captured Radhakrishnan from the O Valley area of the Gudalur forest reserve in the Nilgiris district last September after administering anaesthesia. Forest Secretary Supriya Sahu had also posted a video on social media stating that the elephant was behaving normally after relocation.

Heavy rain has been lashing the Manjolai region of Kodaiyar. According to the Forest Department, the slippery terrain caused Radhakrishnan to fall into a 20-foot ditch, resulting in severe injuries to his face and neck. He later died.

Radhakrishnan had been linked to 12 human deaths, prompting officials to confine him in a special wooden kraal at the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve before calming him down.

On October 25, he was relocated to the Upper Kodaiyar forest area near Kallidaikurichi in Tirunelveli district. Since his release, forest officials have been continuously monitoring him using radio collars, drones, and ground teams. More than 50 personnel were involved in the monitoring effort.

Photographs of the elephant lying dead on the roadside have circulated widely on social media, triggering grief among local residents. However, the Forest Department has not yet issued an official statement.

Wild elephants Arikomban and Bullet, which had previously posed threats in Theni district, were also relocated to the same region.

Also Read:

  1. Bombay HC Permits Capture Of Wild Elephant Omkar, Temporary Translocation To Gujarat's Vantara
  2. African Elephant Shankar Of Delhi Zoo Died Of A Viral Infection, Reveals Post-Mortem

TAGGED:

RELOCATED WILD ELEPHANT
ELEPHANT RADHAKRISHNAN DIES
ELEPHANT RADHAKRISHNAN
WILD ELEPHANT
WILD ELEPHANT RADHAKRISHNAN

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

Everything Changed Because Water Came Home: 'Water Mother' And Ramoji Excellence Award Recipient Amla Ashok Ruia

Ramoji Excellence Award 2025: Srikant Bolla On Being Born Without Eyesight But Not Without Vision

'Soorue Makleo': Nowgam Blast Happened Minutes From My Home. Here Is What I Witnessed That Night

Ramoji Excellence Award 2025: I Want A World Where Education Is Not Decided By Where A Child Is Born, Says Akash Tandon

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.