Reliving The Ramayana: Unique Boat Museum Project To Boost Tourism, Give Prayagraj A New Identity

Prayagraj: Shringverpur Dham, according to legend, was a site in the Ramayana era from where Lord Rama, Sita and Lakshman were ferried across the Ganges by Nishadraj Kevat. Now, this site is rapidly emerging on the tourism map of Prayagraj with a unique boat-shaped museum coming up.

After the Nishadraj Park and the 18-foot-tall statue of Shri Ram and Nishadraj, a unique boat-shaped museum is now being constructed here over an area of ​​approximately 2 hectares at a cost of Rs 19.58 crore. This boat museum is expected to be a major boost for tourist attraction.

Located on the banks of the Ganges, about 40 kilometres from Prayagraj, Shringverpur is a sacred site. It was here, before crossing the Ganges, that Shri Rama accepted the affection and devotion of Nishadraj, setting an example of social equality and harmony.

A view outside the Boat Museum (ETV Bharat)

Regional Tourism Officer Aparajita Singh says, "Today, Shringverpur is not only a centre of religious devotion but has also become a symbol of cultural identity. Here, we have the Nishadraj Park, the statue of Shri Ram and Nishadraj, beautiful ghats, and now the boat museum is being built. We are making this Dham a confluence of faith."

The official stated that the boat-shaped museum will be built in a two-hectare area here, the most unique feature being that visitors will be taken inside the museum in a chariot. Inside, tourists will experience the Treta Yuga (Age) through audio-visual presentations. Arrangements will be made for visitors to walk barefoot, allowing them to feel the natural essences.