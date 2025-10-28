Reliving The Ramayana: Unique Boat Museum Project To Boost Tourism, Give Prayagraj A New Identity
A new architectural marvel in Shringverpur will create jobs for local youth and also give Prayagraj a new identity
Published : October 28, 2025 at 5:02 PM IST
Prayagraj: Shringverpur Dham, according to legend, was a site in the Ramayana era from where Lord Rama, Sita and Lakshman were ferried across the Ganges by Nishadraj Kevat. Now, this site is rapidly emerging on the tourism map of Prayagraj with a unique boat-shaped museum coming up.
After the Nishadraj Park and the 18-foot-tall statue of Shri Ram and Nishadraj, a unique boat-shaped museum is now being constructed here over an area of approximately 2 hectares at a cost of Rs 19.58 crore. This boat museum is expected to be a major boost for tourist attraction.
Located on the banks of the Ganges, about 40 kilometres from Prayagraj, Shringverpur is a sacred site. It was here, before crossing the Ganges, that Shri Rama accepted the affection and devotion of Nishadraj, setting an example of social equality and harmony.
Regional Tourism Officer Aparajita Singh says, "Today, Shringverpur is not only a centre of religious devotion but has also become a symbol of cultural identity. Here, we have the Nishadraj Park, the statue of Shri Ram and Nishadraj, beautiful ghats, and now the boat museum is being built. We are making this Dham a confluence of faith."
The official stated that the boat-shaped museum will be built in a two-hectare area here, the most unique feature being that visitors will be taken inside the museum in a chariot. Inside, tourists will experience the Treta Yuga (Age) through audio-visual presentations. Arrangements will be made for visitors to walk barefoot, allowing them to feel the natural essences.
Singh stated that the project is being jointly overseen by the Uttar Pradesh Tourism Department and the Public Works Department. The construction of the boat museum will be completed by March 2026. Work is progressing rapidly, and approximately 40 per cent of the structure is already complete.
She said that over the past few years, there has been a religious and cultural transformation here. Several projects like Nishadraj Park, beautification of the Ganga ghats, the statue of Rama-Nishadraj, lighting on the ghats, road widening, and a tourist guest house have already been completed.
Prayagraj District Magistrate Manish Kumar Verma said, "This museum will not only be an architectural marvel but also a symbol of cultural harmony. The opening of the museum will create new employment opportunities for locals. This boat museum will give Prayagraj a new identity."
A large parking area is being developed for the convenience of pilgrims and tourists visiting the boat museum. Shuttle buses and other modes of transport will be available from the parking area to the museum entrance to ensure visitors do not face any inconvenience.
An open amphitheatre will be built in the museum where local artists will perform scenes from the Ramayana, Nishadraj Katha, and folk dances. This stage will not only become a centre for cultural programs but will also serve as a means of keeping the folk traditions of Shringverpur alive.
A modern cafeteria is being built within the complex, where tourists will be able to enjoy local delicacies - pure vegetarian food. A special craft zone will also be included within the boat museum. Here, Nishad community artisans will showcase their handicrafts.
