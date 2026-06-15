ETV Bharat / state

Religious Preacher Arrested For Molesting Minor Girl

Thoothukudi: Police on Sunday arrested a religious preacher in Tamil Nadu's Thoothukudi on charges of molesting a 12-year-old girl in a church.

A case has been registered in this connection under the relevant provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012.

The accused, Arulraj, served as a religious preacher at a CSI church located in the Anandha Nagar area near Thalamuthu Nagar, Thoothukudi.

The victim alleged that he sexually harassed her when she visited the church.