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Religious Preacher Arrested For Molesting Minor Girl

The girl's mother lodged a police complaint after she confided in her about the abuse.

Tamil Nadu
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : June 15, 2026 at 11:36 AM IST

1 Min Read
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Thoothukudi: Police on Sunday arrested a religious preacher in Tamil Nadu's Thoothukudi on charges of molesting a 12-year-old girl in a church.

A case has been registered in this connection under the relevant provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012.

The accused, Arulraj, served as a religious preacher at a CSI church located in the Anandha Nagar area near Thalamuthu Nagar, Thoothukudi.

The victim alleged that he sexually harassed her when she visited the church.

After the victim informed her mother about the preacher's sexual misconduct, the girl's mother lodged a complaint against Arulraj at the Thoothukudi All-Women Police Station. Acting on the complaint, the police arrested him and are conducting an investigation.

The arrest of the preacher has caused a stir in Thoothukudi.

Also See:

  1. Court Sends Church Priest To Seven Years In Jail For Sexual Harassment Of Minor Girl In Tamil Nadu
  2. Man Held After Five Months For Abducting Minor Girl In Gujarat, Instagram Photo Helps Cops Crack Case

TAGGED:

RELIGIOUS PREACHER
THOOTHUKUDI
TAMIL NADU
CSI CHURCH
POCSO

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