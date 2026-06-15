Religious Preacher Arrested For Molesting Minor Girl
The girl's mother lodged a police complaint after she confided in her about the abuse.
Published : June 15, 2026 at 11:36 AM IST
Thoothukudi: Police on Sunday arrested a religious preacher in Tamil Nadu's Thoothukudi on charges of molesting a 12-year-old girl in a church.
A case has been registered in this connection under the relevant provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012.
The accused, Arulraj, served as a religious preacher at a CSI church located in the Anandha Nagar area near Thalamuthu Nagar, Thoothukudi.
The victim alleged that he sexually harassed her when she visited the church.
After the victim informed her mother about the preacher's sexual misconduct, the girl's mother lodged a complaint against Arulraj at the Thoothukudi All-Women Police Station. Acting on the complaint, the police arrested him and are conducting an investigation.
The arrest of the preacher has caused a stir in Thoothukudi.
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