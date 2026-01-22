48 Religious Encroachments Razed In Two Months: Gujarat Govt Tells High Court
Principal Secretary of Home Department filed an affidavit in Gujarat High Court in response to a petition on encroachment of public places by religious structures.
Published : January 22, 2026 at 6:53 PM IST
Ahmedabad: Gujarat Home Department on Thursday informed the High Court that 48 religious encroachments were removed, 38 relocated and another 30 regularised across the state between November 1 and December 31, 2025.
In a hearing on a suo motu petition regarding illegal religious encroachments on roads, gardens, and other public places, the department presented a detailed affidavit in this regard before the bench of Chief Justice Sunita Agarwal and Justice D N Rain. Principal Secretary of the Home Department, Nipuna Torwan, filed the affidavit in response to the petition and also presented a second report on the action taken against religious coercion. The next hearing of the case has been scheduled on March 11.
Advocate General Kamal Trivedi, representing the state government, informed the bench that the state government is taking regular, transparent, and legal action against illegal religious structures. He clarified that there is no intention to target any particular religion or sect, but action is necessary in the public interest and for upholding the law.

Trivedi further said that 468 notices have been issued against illegal religious structures on public roads, gardens, or other public places. Of these, 97 notices were published in newspapers. Also, 97 meetings were held with religious leaders to seek their cooperation.
During the previous hearing, the High Court was informed that between April 16, and July 2025, 261 religious encroachments were removed in the state, 28 were relocated and 98 were regularised. During that period, 1177 notices were issued, and 328 notices were published in newspapers, the affidavit had stated.
The Advocate General also stated that the state government has categorised 34 districts based on the number of religious encroachments and instructions have been issued to hold monthly meetings of the committee formed at the district level to constantly monitor the situation.
According to the affidavit, there is no illegal religious coercion in two districts and one municipal area of the state, while nine districts have fewer than 50 instances of religious coercion. The court was also informed that approximately 70 percent of the total instances of religious coercion in the state are concentrated in just five districts and two municipal areas.
