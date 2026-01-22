ETV Bharat / state

48 Religious Encroachments Razed In Two Months: Gujarat Govt Tells High Court

Ahmedabad: Gujarat Home Department on Thursday informed the High Court that 48 religious encroachments were removed, 38 relocated and another 30 regularised across the state between November 1 and December 31, 2025.

In a hearing on a suo motu petition regarding illegal religious encroachments on roads, gardens, and other public places, the department presented a detailed affidavit in this regard before the bench of Chief Justice Sunita Agarwal and Justice D N Rain. Principal Secretary of the Home Department, Nipuna Torwan, filed the affidavit in response to the petition and also presented a second report on the action taken against religious coercion. The next hearing of the case has been scheduled on March 11.

Advocate General Kamal Trivedi, representing the state government, informed the bench that the state government is taking regular, transparent, and legal action against illegal religious structures. He clarified that there is no intention to target any particular religion or sect, but action is necessary in the public interest and for upholding the law.

According to the Home Department's affidavit, 48 religious encroachments were removed, 38 relocated and more than 30 regularised in the state in last two months.