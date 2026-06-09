ETV Bharat / state

Religious Conversion Racket Busted In UP; 4 Keralites Held With Literature, Phones

Sitapur: Police have busted an alleged religious conversion racket, arresting four persons accused of luring people from economically weaker and Scheduled Caste communities for conversion, a senior police officer said on Tuesday. The racket operating under the banner of the "Central UP Mission Network" was unearthed in the Misrikh police station area on Monday following an investigation by local police.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Durgesh Singh said the police arrested Suresh Chandra, Kamlesh Kumar, Shravan Kumar and Arun Ashudashan, all natives of Kerala. During interrogation, the accused told police that they had been associated with the "Central UP Mission" and used to visit different localities to distribute religious literature among economically weaker and uneducated people, Singh said.

"The accused were connected through a WhatsApp group of the organisation and were actively involved in its activities," the ASP told reporters.

According to the police, the investigation revealed that regular prayer meetings were allegedly organised at various locations and contact with people was also maintained through social media platforms. Police have recovered 529 religious books, 151 pamphlets and four smartphones from them, Singh said.