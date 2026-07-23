ETV Bharat / state

Religious Conversion Racket Busted In Lucknow; Seven Held

Lucknow: A commotion broke out late at night in the Bharsawan village in the Mohanlalganj tehsil of Lucknow district, after residents claimed that religious conversion activities were taking place there.

Acting on reports from the villagers, police detained seven people, including five from Tamil Nadu, for questioning. Villagers stated that these five individuals were staying in a house in the village. Along with two local residents, they were reportedly trying to convert people by offering incentives. Residents said that poor and vulnerable individuals were being targeted and claimed that similar incidents had occurred in the past.

Police confirmed that all individuals from Tamil Nadu belong to the Christian faith. Based on the villagers' complaint, an FIR has been registered against all seven individuals, including the two hosts. They have been detained and are being interrogated while in custody. Mohanlalganj Inspector Rambabu said that the police are looking into the allegations and checking whether any conversions occurred through inducements.