Religious Conversion Bigger Threat Than Naxalism In Bastar: Kanker MP Bhojraj Nag
He said it is leading to ideological conflicts in many families and communities, and the converts should not get reservation benefits under the ST category.
Published : June 25, 2026 at 4:11 PM IST
Narayanpur: Bhojraj Nag, the BJP MP from Chhattisgarh's Kanker, said religious conversion is emerging as a greater challenge than Naxalism in Bastar.
"The rising incidents of religious conversion are creating ideological conflicts in many families and communities. If an individual wishes to convert, he/she must adhere to the procedures prescribed by the Constitution and the law. Those who convert should not be entitled to reservation benefits under the Scheduled Tribe (ST) category, which would reduce social disputes and bring greater clarity to the situation," Nag said.
The MP said Bastar is defined by its unique tribal culture, traditions, faith, and social structure. Events such as Bastar Dussehra, Mata Mawali Mela, Lingo Dham, Madai Jatra, and various other traditional gatherings symbolise its cultural richness.
On the Bastar development roadmap, he said the Central and state governments are working actively on issues such as the Raoghat mining project, environmental challenges, and the expansion of railway services. "For decades, Naxalite insurgency kept the region isolated from the mainstream of development, hindering the expansion of essential amenities like roads, education, healthcare, and employment opportunities. The firm resolve of the Prime Minister, the Union Home Minister, and the Chief Minister to make Bastar Naxal-free by March 31, 2026, has been achieved," he added.
Nag said remote areas of the Bastar and Kanker divisions are now being connected to the rest of the state via road networks. "The coming years will witness rapid expansion in roads, communication, and infrastructure, creating new avenues for investment and employment," he added.
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