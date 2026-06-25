ETV Bharat / state

Religious Conversion Bigger Threat Than Naxalism In Bastar: Kanker MP Bhojraj Nag

Narayanpur: Bhojraj Nag, the BJP MP from Chhattisgarh's Kanker, said religious conversion is emerging as a greater challenge than Naxalism in Bastar.

"The rising incidents of religious conversion are creating ideological conflicts in many families and communities. If an individual wishes to convert, he/she must adhere to the procedures prescribed by the Constitution and the law. Those who convert should not be entitled to reservation benefits under the Scheduled Tribe (ST) category, which would reduce social disputes and bring greater clarity to the situation," Nag said.

The MP said Bastar is defined by its unique tribal culture, traditions, faith, and social structure. Events such as Bastar Dussehra, Mata Mawali Mela, Lingo Dham, Madai Jatra, and various other traditional gatherings symbolise its cultural richness.