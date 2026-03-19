ETV Bharat / state

Relief For Minor Rape Victim: Gujarat High Court Approves Termination Of 16-Week Pregnancy

Ahmedabad: Granting significant relief to a 16-year-old rape victim from Gandhinagar, the Gujarat High Court has approved the termination of her 16-week-old pregnancy. The minor had approached the court, expressing her inability to continue with the pregnancy.

During the hearing of the petition, the High Court directed the government hospital in Gandhinagar to conduct a detailed medical examination of the minor. A team of doctors conducted the examination and submitted a report stating that the conditions were favorable for the termination of the pregnancy. Based on this report, the court has granted approval for the abortion.

The case stems from a complaint registered against the accused at the Daboda Police Station in December 2025, alleging the rape of the minor. While the investigation into the case is still ongoing, the High Court—while approving the abortion—issued crucial directives to the doctors to preserve the DNA sample obtained from the fetus and hand it over to the investigating officer so that it may be utilized as future evidence.

In its order, the court prioritized the mental and physical well-being of the minor. The court further observed that this decision was taken after carefully considering the potential impact on society and the future of the minor. The court made it clear that in such situations, the wishes and welfare of the victim hold paramount importance.