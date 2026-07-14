ETV Bharat / state

'Inappropriate To Interfere With His Liberty After Six Years': SC Declines To Cancel Lalu Yadav's Bail In Fodder Scam

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to cancel the bail granted to former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav in the fodder scam cases, observing that it would not be appropriate to interfere with his liberty after six years.

The matter was heard by a bench comprising Justices M M Sundresh and P B Varale. Additional Solicitor General S V Raju represented the CBI and senior advocate Kapil Sibal represented Yadav before the bench.

The bench observed that eight years have passed since bail was granted to Yadav. The bench said it was not inclined to interfere with the order passed by the high court but asked it to expedite the hearing on the main appeals filed by Yadav and the CBI against the trial court judgment (Yadav's appeal against conviction and the CBI's appeal to enhance the sentence).

The bench said, “We are not inclined to interfere in the impugned order (granting bail). The appeal is of the year 2018". The bench ordered an expeditious hearing of Lalu’s appeal by the high court against conviction.

“It will only be appropriate to request the high court to expedite the hearing of the appeal, preferably within six months. Disposed of. The legal issue is kept open", the bench added.

During the hearing, Raju submitted that on two occasions, the plea for suspension of sentence was rejected on merits. Raju said the high court granted bail on the ground that Yadav had completed 50 percent of his sentence, which is factually incorrect.

He argued that the high court erred in calculating the imprisonment Yadav had undergone, and the judge's calculation was wrong.