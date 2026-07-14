'Inappropriate To Interfere With His Liberty After Six Years': SC Declines To Cancel Lalu Yadav's Bail In Fodder Scam
Supreme Court has requested the high court to expedite the hearing of Lalu Prasad Yadav's appeal against trial court's judgement within six months.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : July 14, 2026 at 12:27 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to cancel the bail granted to former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav in the fodder scam cases, observing that it would not be appropriate to interfere with his liberty after six years.
The matter was heard by a bench comprising Justices M M Sundresh and P B Varale. Additional Solicitor General S V Raju represented the CBI and senior advocate Kapil Sibal represented Yadav before the bench.
The bench observed that eight years have passed since bail was granted to Yadav. The bench said it was not inclined to interfere with the order passed by the high court but asked it to expedite the hearing on the main appeals filed by Yadav and the CBI against the trial court judgment (Yadav's appeal against conviction and the CBI's appeal to enhance the sentence).
The bench said, “We are not inclined to interfere in the impugned order (granting bail). The appeal is of the year 2018". The bench ordered an expeditious hearing of Lalu’s appeal by the high court against conviction.
“It will only be appropriate to request the high court to expedite the hearing of the appeal, preferably within six months. Disposed of. The legal issue is kept open", the bench added.
During the hearing, Raju submitted that on two occasions, the plea for suspension of sentence was rejected on merits. Raju said the high court granted bail on the ground that Yadav had completed 50 percent of his sentence, which is factually incorrect.
He argued that the high court erred in calculating the imprisonment Yadav had undergone, and the judge's calculation was wrong.
Raju pressed that Yadav had to undergo sentences consecutively, and therefore the trial court is wrong when it says he has undergone half the sentence.
Sibal rebutted Raju’s submission, arguing that the entire argument that Yadav should have undergone the first sentence before the second is completely wrong. Sibal said the judge applied a uniform yardstick and it is the judge's discretion.
Sibal stressed that section 427 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, dealing with concurrent and consecutive running of sentences, would apply only at the stage of final adjudication. He added that it would not apply while considering interim suspension of sentence.
The bench observed that it was more inclined to fast-track the appeals than revisit the bail order, adding, “We will have to expedite the trial. What do you have to say if we expedite the appeal?”
When the bench indicated it might not interfere with the high court order, Sibal replied, “I cannot come in the way of the court if it wishes to pass such an order.”
The Central agency has challenged the Jharkhand High Court’s orders, including one passed in October 2020, suspending Yadav’s sentence in the Chaibasa treasury case involving fraudulent withdrawal of Rs 37.62 crore during 1992-93. The CBI has argued that the high court wrongly applied the “half-sentence” principle while granting bail.
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