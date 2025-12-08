ETV Bharat / state

Relief For Jammu Families Hit By Floods, Pakistan Shelling During Operation Sindoor: LG Lays Foundation For Housing Project

Speaking on the occasion, LG Sinha said that during operation Sindoor and floods many lives were lost and houses were damaged. "All the agencies including civil administration, police, NDRF, SDRF, Army and others responded to the situation and saved many lives. We provided a relief under state disaster relief fund to those who suffered loss and union Home Minister Amit Shah himself came here and inspected the situation. He assured all the possible help from the government of India on a priority basis," he said.

The prefabricated three-bedroom houses will be constructed by Highrange Rural Development Society (HRDS) India and one house will be built at a cost of Rs 9.84 lakh.

The LG said that there was a concern about how these people would be able to build their houses with a mere Rs 1-2 lakh. “In between I met Swami Atma Nambi and he assured me of all the possible help to rebuild houses. Earlier, he agreed to build houses damaged during Operation Sindoor but after that floods wrecked havoc everywhere in Jammu region and we asked the Swami ji to increase the number, which went upto 1500. The number went beyond 1500 as well and Swami Ji has assured to help everywhere," the LG said.

He said that the 350 new houses will be constructed within six months. "Not only that Swami Ji has assured life insurance cover for these families for 15 years, wherever possible, internet connectivity will be provided to these houses so that their children can study and after five years these houses will be given required repairing including paint," the LG said.

Sinha thanked HRDS and Swami Atma Nambi for the great gesture and said that these people will have a better life after these houses are constructed.

Talking to ETV Bharat, a 65-year-old Bishno Devi of Nagrota, whose house was damaged in torrential rain and floods in August, said, "I have suffered a lot since floods and we are living under polythene tents. I hope that these houses are constructed soon. The government should give us some money so that we may be able to run our daily needs."