Relief For Commuters As KSRTC Slashes Premium Bus Fares Up To 15%; Passengers Welcome Move, Call For Stable Pricing
The slash in the ticket prices effective from January 5 has drawn a positive response from passengers across Karnataka and neighbouring states.
Published : January 6, 2026 at 6:37 PM IST|
Updated : January 6, 2026 at 6:47 PM IST
Bengaluru: The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation's (KSRTC) decision to reduce fares by 5 to 15 per cent on select premium bus services from January 5 has drawn a positive response from passengers across Karnataka and neighbouring states. Regular commuters say the move has eased travel costs, especially on long-distance routes connecting Bengaluru with coastal and inter-state destinations.
The fare reduction applies to KSRTC's Rajahamsa, Non-AC Sleeper, Airavata, Airavata Club Class, AC Sleeper and Multi Axle AC Sleeper services operating on selected routes. Many passengers who depend on KSRTC buses for work-related travel say the revised fares will help them manage expenses better.
Ibrahim, a frequent commuter between Mangaluru and Bengaluru, said the reduction would make a noticeable difference. "A large number of people travel regularly for work from coastal districts to Bengaluru. Earlier, a big portion of our earnings went towards bus fares. This reduction will save money for many families," he said.
He also welcomed the government's decision, noting that KSRTC remains a key transport option for middle- and lower-income passengers. "It is good that the transport department is doing well financially, but passengers should also benefit from that," he added.
Laxmikant, who often travels between Raichur and Bengaluru, said affordable fares encourage people to choose public transport. “When ticket prices are reasonable, more people prefer KSRTC instead of private buses. This helps both passengers and the corporation,” he said.
While welcoming the reduction, passengers raised concerns over frequent fare hikes during festivals and peak seasons. Ibrahim pointed out that round-trip fares often touch Rs 1,200 to Rs 1,300 during festivals, making travel difficult. "Prices go up suddenly during holidays. If fares remain consistent throughout the year, it will reduce stress for passengers,” he said.
Gangadhar, who travels between Bengaluru and Hyderabad, echoed similar concerns. “Reducing fares is good news, but there should be no more hikes in the coming months. Rising travel costs affect everyone,” he said.
Shankar, a Bengaluru-Chennai passenger, said fare stability would build trust among commuters. “Passengers should not feel uncertain about ticket prices. Stability will encourage people to rely on KSRTC more,” he noted.
Lower Fares Expected To Boost Off-Season Travel
Passengers travelling to tourist and regional destinations believe the fare cut will improve off-season travel. Sowmya, who frequently visits Madikeri, said reduced fares would make leisure travel more affordable. “Lower prices encourage people to plan trips even during non-peak months,” she said.
Parvez, a Bengaluru-Shivamogga commuter, said the decision would benefit students and daily travellers. “KSRTC buses are reliable. Affordable fares will bring more passengers back to public transport,” he said.
With passengers largely welcoming the move, many now hope the fare reduction will continue beyond the off-season and lead to a more predictable pricing policy across KSRTC services.
