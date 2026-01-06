ETV Bharat / state

Relief For Commuters As KSRTC Slashes Premium Bus Fares Up To 15%; Passengers Welcome Move, Call For Stable Pricing

Bengaluru: The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation's (KSRTC) decision to reduce fares by 5 to 15 per cent on select premium bus services from January 5 has drawn a positive response from passengers across Karnataka and neighbouring states. Regular commuters say the move has eased travel costs, especially on long-distance routes connecting Bengaluru with coastal and inter-state destinations.

The fare reduction applies to KSRTC's Rajahamsa, Non-AC Sleeper, Airavata, Airavata Club Class, AC Sleeper and Multi Axle AC Sleeper services operating on selected routes. Many passengers who depend on KSRTC buses for work-related travel say the revised fares will help them manage expenses better.

A Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation bus (ETV Bharat)

Ibrahim, a frequent commuter between Mangaluru and Bengaluru, said the reduction would make a noticeable difference. "A large number of people travel regularly for work from coastal districts to Bengaluru. Earlier, a big portion of our earnings went towards bus fares. This reduction will save money for many families," he said.

He also welcomed the government's decision, noting that KSRTC remains a key transport option for middle- and lower-income passengers. "It is good that the transport department is doing well financially, but passengers should also benefit from that," he added.