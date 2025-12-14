Relief For Chhattisgarh Farmers In Paddy Procurement; Token Tuhar App Now Operational Round-The-Clock
CM Vishnu Deo Sai said that the move will remove the compulsion of a fixed time for booking tokens for farmers.
Published : December 14, 2025 at 5:54 PM IST
Raipur: In a bid to make paddy procurement easier, the Vishnu Deo Sai led BJP government in Chhattisgarh has decided to make the 'Token Tuhar' app operational round the clock. The move comes days after an elderly farmer attempted suicide in Mahasamund for allegedly not receiving the token for his produce from his choice center.
The move will ensure that there will no longer be any time restrictions for obtaining tokens through the mobile app, and farmers can book tokens at any time according to their convenience.
Announcing the decision to make the Token Tuhar app functional round the clock, on X, CM Sai called it a “significant decision towards making paddy procurement even simpler and more convenient”.
तुंहर टोकन ऐप अब 24×7- धान खरीदी हुई और आसान— Vishnu Deo Sai (@vishnudsai) December 14, 2025
धान खरीदी को और अधिक सरल तथा सुगम बनाने की दिशा में राज्य सरकार ने एक महत्वपूर्ण निर्णय लिया है। किसानों की सुविधा को सर्वोपरि रखते हुए " तुंहर टोकन ऐप" को अब पूरे 24 घंटे उपलब्ध करा दिया गया है। अब टोकन बुक करने के लिए किसी निर्धारित… pic.twitter.com/fHNjM5tx5x
“Keeping farmers' convenience as the top priority, the "Token Tuhar App" is now available round the clock, 24 hours a day. Now, there will be no compulsion of a fixed time for booking tokens. Farmers will be able to obtain tokens at any time of their convenience, whether day or night,” Sai wrote.
Farmers will have the facility to take advance tokens for the next 20 days, that is, until January 13, which will make planning for paddy sales even simpler. The move is expected to provide relief to farmers from crowds, technical pressure, and concerns about time. At the same time, for farmers with 2 acres or less of land, the final date for taking tokens has been extended to January 31.
CM Sai said that the step has been taken with the objective of “providing real convenience to small and marginal farmers and respecting their needs”. This decision, keeping farmers' interests at the center, further strengthens the state government's commitment to a transparent, simple, and convenient system, he said.
It can be recalled that on Dec 6, a sexagenarian farmer Manbodh Garha from Senbhatha village in Chhattisgarh’s Mahasamund district attempted suicide after after allegedly not receiving a token for the procurement of paddy according to his family.
What is the Token Tuhar Mobile App?
Registered farmers in Chhattisgarh are given tokens to sell their paddy. The Token Tuhar Android app was created to simplify and digitize the process of issuing these tokens. Through this app, farmers obtain tokens to sell their paddy at the relevant procurement center on a date of their choice. However farmers were facing the issue of time limitation on the app.
Paddy Procurement at Minimum Support Price in Chhattisgarh
The Chhattisgarh government has been procuring paddy at the Minimum Support Price (MSP) since November 15. Paddy procurement in the state is a significant event. Paddy is being purchased from farmers at a rate of Rs 3100 per quintal. There is a limit of 21 quintals of paddy procurement per acre for farmers. Paddy procurement will continue until January 31, 2026.
