Relief For Chhattisgarh Farmers In Paddy Procurement; Token Tuhar App Now Operational Round-The-Clock

Raipur: In a bid to make paddy procurement easier, the Vishnu Deo Sai led BJP government in Chhattisgarh has decided to make the 'Token Tuhar' app operational round the clock. The move comes days after an elderly farmer attempted suicide in Mahasamund for allegedly not receiving the token for his produce from his choice center.

The move will ensure that there will no longer be any time restrictions for obtaining tokens through the mobile app, and farmers can book tokens at any time according to their convenience.

Announcing the decision to make the Token Tuhar app functional round the clock, on X, CM Sai called it a “significant decision towards making paddy procurement even simpler and more convenient”.

“Keeping farmers' convenience as the top priority, the "Token Tuhar App" is now available round the clock, 24 hours a day. Now, there will be no compulsion of a fixed time for booking tokens. Farmers will be able to obtain tokens at any time of their convenience, whether day or night,” Sai wrote.

Farmers will have the facility to take advance tokens for the next 20 days, that is, until January 13, which will make planning for paddy sales even simpler. The move is expected to provide relief to farmers from crowds, technical pressure, and concerns about time. At the same time, for farmers with 2 acres or less of land, the final date for taking tokens has been extended to January 31.