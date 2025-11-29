ETV Bharat / state

Relief For Azam Khan: Rampur Court Acquits Him In Controversial Remark Case

The case was associated with remarks Azam Khan made during a private television interview about former Rajya Sabha MP Amar Singh’s daughters.

Azam Khan. (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : November 29, 2025 at 1:55 AM IST

1 Min Read
Lucknow: Samajwadi Party’s national general secretary and former cabinet minister Mohammad Azam Khan has been acquitted in the controversial statement case filed at Azeemnagar police station.

The MP/MLA Magistrate Court delivered the favourable verdict on Friday, bringing awaited relief among his supporters across Uttar Pradesh. The case was associated with remarks Azam Khan made during a private television interview about former Rajya Sabha MP Amar Singh’s daughters.

Singh had lodged a complaint in Lucknow, expressing strong objection to the comments. As the remarks were given inside the Jauhar University campus, the case was later transferred to Ramapur’s Azeemnagar police station.

Police completed the investigation and filed a chargesheet in court. The case was heard in the special MP/MLA court, where the final arguments concluded on Tuesday. The verdict was reserved for 28 November, and the court had directed Azam Khan to appear in person ahead of the ruling.

In its significant decision on Friday, the court acquitted the senior SP leader of all charges, triggering celebrations among party workers and his supporters. The judgment is seen as a major relief for Azam Khan.

Notably, just recently, Azam Khan and his son Abdullah Azam were convicted in a separate dual PAN card case by a Ramapur court. Both are currently lodged in Ramapur jail.

