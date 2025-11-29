ETV Bharat / state

Relief For Azam Khan: Rampur Court Acquits Him In Controversial Remark Case

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party’s national general secretary and former cabinet minister Mohammad Azam Khan has been acquitted in the controversial statement case filed at Azeemnagar police station.

The MP/MLA Magistrate Court delivered the favourable verdict on Friday, bringing awaited relief among his supporters across Uttar Pradesh. The case was associated with remarks Azam Khan made during a private television interview about former Rajya Sabha MP Amar Singh’s daughters.

Singh had lodged a complaint in Lucknow, expressing strong objection to the comments. As the remarks were given inside the Jauhar University campus, the case was later transferred to Ramapur’s Azeemnagar police station.