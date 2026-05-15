Relief For Airlines: Maharashtra Government Reduces VAT On ATF From 18% To 7%
Relief to airline companies that are facing severe fuel shortages due to the ongoing war in the Gulf
Published : May 15, 2026 at 5:13 PM IST
Mumbai: The Maharashtra government on Friday announced a reduction of the Value Added Tax (VAT) on Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) from 18 per cent to 7 per cent. According to a notification issued by the State Finance Department, this revised rate will come into effect on May 15, 2026, and will remain effective until November 14, 2026.
Since the airlines are facing severe fuel shortages and spiralling prices due to the Israel-US-Iran war. Along with it, they also face airspace restrictions and extended flight routes that are mounting financial pressure on airlines. This announcement has been made to provide them with relief.
Fuel accounts for approximately 35 to 40 per cent of the total operating costs for Indian airlines. Consequently, this tax cut on ATF is being hailed as a significant relief for the aviation industry.
Due to the West Asia crisis, the Indian aviation industry is facing certain issues like air space closures, uncertain operations, spike in ATF prices. During these times, under the leadership of Hon'ble PM Shri @narendramodi ji, the government of India has given multiple respites… pic.twitter.com/Ayd671wWbq— Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu (@RamMNK) May 15, 2026
Against the backdrop of supply chain disruptions caused by the conflict in West Asia, the Ministry of Civil Aviation held discussions with the states of Delhi, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, and Maharashtra regarding a reduction in taxes on ATF. Among the states levying the highest VAT on ATF in the country, Tamil Nadu (29 per cent), Delhi (25 per cent), and Maharashtra were included. Previously, a VAT of 18 per cent was levied in Maharashtra.
Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu has stated that the crisis in West Asia has posed challenges for the aviation industry, such as "airspace closures, uncertain flight operations, and a rise in ATF prices."
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