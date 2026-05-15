ETV Bharat / state

Relief For Airlines: Maharashtra Government Reduces VAT On ATF From 18% To 7%

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government on Friday announced a reduction of the Value Added Tax (VAT) on Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) from 18 per cent to 7 per cent. According to a notification issued by the State Finance Department, this revised rate will come into effect on May 15, 2026, and will remain effective until November 14, 2026.

Since the airlines are facing severe fuel shortages and spiralling prices due to the Israel-US-Iran war. Along with it, they also face airspace restrictions and extended flight routes that are mounting financial pressure on airlines. This announcement has been made to provide them with relief.

Fuel accounts for approximately 35 to 40 per cent of the total operating costs for Indian airlines. Consequently, this tax cut on ATF is being hailed as a significant relief for the aviation industry.