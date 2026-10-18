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Reliance Retail Faces FDA Crackdown Again; Action Also On Blinkit-Linked Facility

Representational Image ( IANS )

By PTI 2 Min Read

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has taken action against Reliance Retail for the second consecutive day on Sunday, suspending the licences of its warehouse in Chakan along with that of a Blinkit-linked facility in Nighoje, both in Pune district, officials said.

In a statement, the FDA said it found food safety violations, including rodent infestation, improper storage and failure to maintain records of disposal of expired food products.

The FDA inspected Reliance Retail Ltd's warehouse at Chakan in Khed taluka on October 14 and found that the establishment failed to produce satisfactory records regarding the disposal or destruction of expired and spoiled food products, it said. "Rodent infestation was found across the warehouse, while expired and spoiled products were stored together without segregation. Cockroaches were also found in floor crevices and employees were seen spitting within the premises," the statement said. Although the company produced an agreement with a waste disposal agency, it failed to submit verifiable evidence of the actual disposal of the expired products, the FDA pointed out. The designated officer in Pune's Circle 5 suspended the warehouse's licence on October 15, and an FIR was registered at North Mahaluge MIDC police station in connection with the matter, the FDA said.