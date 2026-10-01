ETV Bharat / state

Reliance Officials Meet Suvendu Adhikari Over Fresh Investments, Project Expansions

Kolkata: With Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) exploring new investment opportunities in Bengal, a delegation of its senior executives met West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari at Nabanna state secretariat on Wednesday evening to discuss possible projects and expansion plans, a state government official said.

"Today, the Hon’ble Chief Minister of West Bengal Shri Suvendu Adhikari held a meeting with senior officials of Reliance Industries at Nabanna. The meeting discussed various important matters concerning investment opportunities in West Bengal, industrial development and the creation of new employment opportunities," the Chief Minister's Office posted on its X handle.

The discussions covered six proposed areas of investment, including data centres and AI cloud services, an international cable landing station, coal gasification, a food park, road infrastructure and a multi-speciality hospital.

The RIL delegation included CEOs of various group businesses while from Bengal side, chief secretary Manoj Kumar Agrawal along wth several senior officials were present at the meeting.

Work on Reliance's data centre has already begun at Silicon Valley Hub in Rajarhat, an official said.

"The meeting also discussed the company's possible involvement in an international cable landing station at Digha, a food park in north Bengal and the Deucha-Pachami coal project," he said.

The meeting came after Adhikari held discussions with RIL chairman Mukesh Ambani in Mumbai on September 21.