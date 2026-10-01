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Reliance Officials Meet Suvendu Adhikari Over Fresh Investments, Project Expansions

Suvendu Adhikari had met Mukesh Ambani in Mumbai on September 21, and this is a follow-up meeting.

Reliance Officials Meet Suvendu Adhikari Over Fresh Investments, Project Expansions
CM Suvendu Adhikari at a meeting with Reliance Industries (CMO West Bengal's X handle)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : October 1, 2026 at 12:55 PM IST

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Kolkata: With Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) exploring new investment opportunities in Bengal, a delegation of its senior executives met West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari at Nabanna state secretariat on Wednesday evening to discuss possible projects and expansion plans, a state government official said.

The discussions covered six proposed areas of investment, including data centres and AI cloud services, an international cable landing station, coal gasification, a food park, road infrastructure and a multi-speciality hospital.

"Today, the Hon’ble Chief Minister of West Bengal Shri Suvendu Adhikari held a meeting with senior officials of Reliance Industries at Nabanna. The meeting discussed various important matters concerning investment opportunities in West Bengal, industrial development and the creation of new employment opportunities," the Chief Minister's Office posted on its X handle.

The RIL delegation included CEOs of various group businesses while from Bengal side, chief secretary Manoj Kumar Agrawal along wth several senior officials were present at the meeting.

Work on Reliance's data centre has already begun at Silicon Valley Hub in Rajarhat, an official said.

"The meeting also discussed the company's possible involvement in an international cable landing station at Digha, a food park in north Bengal and the Deucha-Pachami coal project," he said.

The meeting came after Adhikari held discussions with RIL chairman Mukesh Ambani in Mumbai on September 21.

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TAGGED:

SUVENDU ADHIKARI
MUKESH AMBANI
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES
RELIANCE OFFICIALS MEET BENGAL CM

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