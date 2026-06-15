Reliance Industries Chief Mukesh Ambani Visits Badrinath Dham, Donates Rs 10 Crore To Temple Committee
Ambani is a regular visitor to the Himalayan shrines and has consistently extended financial support to the temple committee over the years.
Published : June 15, 2026 at 2:56 PM IST
Chamoli: Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani visited the sacred Badrinath Temple on Monday and offered prayers for the happiness, prosperity and well-being of the nation.
Ambani was accorded a traditional welcome by officials of the Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee (BKTC) upon his arrival at the shrine. During the visit, he donated Rs 10 crore to the temple committee for pilgrim welfare and infrastructure development.
According to BKTC Chief Executive Officer Sohan Singh Rana, Ambani reached Badrinath Dham at around 9.15 AM accompanied by family members and close associates. He performed special prayers and rituals at the temple before proceeding to the Kedarnath Temple.
After offering prayers at Badrinath, Ambani left for Kedarnath Dham, where he also sought blessings and prayed for the welfare of the people of the country.
Temple committee officials said the donation would help strengthen facilities for pilgrims and support various developmental and administrative activities undertaken by the committee. His annual pilgrimage to Badrinath and Kedarnath is regarded as an important spiritual commitment and is closely followed by devotees and local stakeholders.
Meanwhile, the ongoing Char Dham Yatra continues to witness a massive influx of pilgrims. According to official figures available till June 13, over 12.23 lakh devotees have visited Kedarnath Dham, while over 10.92 lakh pilgrims have offered prayers at Badrinath Dham. The number of visitors to Gangotri Temple has crossed 5.95 lakh, while over 5.56 lakh devotees have visited Yamunotri Temple during the pilgrimage season so far.
Also read