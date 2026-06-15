ETV Bharat / state

Reliance Industries Chief Mukesh Ambani Visits Badrinath Dham, Donates Rs 10 Crore To Temple Committee

Chamoli: Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani visited the sacred Badrinath Temple on Monday and offered prayers for the happiness, prosperity and well-being of the nation.

Ambani was accorded a traditional welcome by officials of the Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee (BKTC) upon his arrival at the shrine. During the visit, he donated Rs 10 crore to the temple committee for pilgrim welfare and infrastructure development.

According to BKTC Chief Executive Officer Sohan Singh Rana, Ambani reached Badrinath Dham at around 9.15 AM accompanied by family members and close associates. He performed special prayers and rituals at the temple before proceeding to the Kedarnath Temple.