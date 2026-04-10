ETV Bharat / state

Reliance Donates Rs 32.50 Crore To Ambaji temple On Anant Ambani's Birthday

Banaskantha: Reliance Industries has donated Rs 32.50 crore to the Ambaji Temple in Gujarat on the occasion of Anant Ambani's 31st birthday, officials said. The donation will be used to improve facilities for pilgrims, including building a modern accommodation complex and expanding free meal services.

Ambaji Temple, a prominent pilgrimage site in India, attracts devotees from across India and abroad. Every year, over two crore people visit the temple to seek the blessings of Goddess Amba. The temple trust provides accommodation and food facilities for devotees through funds received as donations.

According to the Shri Arasuri Ambaji Mata Devasthan Trust, a part of the donation will go towards constructing a new state-of-the-art pilgrim accommodation facility. This comes after older rest houses like Ambika Rest House and Jagadjan Pathikashram were demolished as part of the Gabbar Corridor development project. The new complex aims to offer better amenities to visiting devotees.