Reliance Donates Rs 32.50 Crore To Ambaji temple On Anant Ambani's Birthday
Reliance's donation to Ambaji Temple will fund a modern pilgrim complex and free meals under a scheme serving over 30 lakh devotees yearly.
Published : April 10, 2026 at 1:19 PM IST
Banaskantha: Reliance Industries has donated Rs 32.50 crore to the Ambaji Temple in Gujarat on the occasion of Anant Ambani's 31st birthday, officials said. The donation will be used to improve facilities for pilgrims, including building a modern accommodation complex and expanding free meal services.
Ambaji Temple, a prominent pilgrimage site in India, attracts devotees from across India and abroad. Every year, over two crore people visit the temple to seek the blessings of Goddess Amba. The temple trust provides accommodation and food facilities for devotees through funds received as donations.
According to the Shri Arasuri Ambaji Mata Devasthan Trust, a part of the donation will go towards constructing a new state-of-the-art pilgrim accommodation facility. This comes after older rest houses like Ambika Rest House and Jagadjan Pathikashram were demolished as part of the Gabbar Corridor development project. The new complex aims to offer better amenities to visiting devotees.
Temple Trust Administrator Kaushik Modi said that the new multi-purpose complex will be built at an estimated cost of around Rs 13 crore. It will include 65 rooms, dormitories, and parking facilities, and is expected to serve more than one lakh pilgrims at subsidised rates. Reliance has contributed Rs 5 crore specifically for the construction of 17 rooms on the ground floor.
A major portion of the donation, Rs 27.50 crore, has been allocated to support the temple's food distribution initiatives. Under the 'Jai Ambe Tithi Bhojan Yojana', this funding will provide free meals to over 30 lakh pilgrims annually for the next five years.
The temple already runs a free meal service through the 'Ambika Annakshetra', which serves food to around 7,000 to 8,000 devotees daily. Officials said the contribution will significantly improve facilities for pilgrims and strengthen ongoing services at the temple.
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