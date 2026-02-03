ETV Bharat / state

Released From Pak Jail, Madhya Pradesh Youth Stuck Due To Poverty, Gets Govt Help To Return Home

Balaghat: After serving seven years in Pakistan jail, Prasenjit Rangari of Balaghat who was imprisoned in a mistaken identity case is finally free. But due to financial problems he was unable to return home, and stranded in Amritsar when the district administration intervened to render help. He was released on January 31, 2026.

Soon after ETV Bharat published a report on Prasenjit's plight this morning, the district administration officials swung into action and made arrangements for his return home.

A resident of Khairlanji in Balaghat district, Prasenjit was imprisoned in Pakistan’s Kot Lakhpat Jail since 2019 under the name Sunil Ade. When Pakistan released seven Indian prisoners last month, Prasenjit was one among them. While six have returned to their families, Prasenjit had to wait at Guru Nanak Dev Hospital and the Red Cross building in Amritsar, as he was unable to afford the money required for the journey back home.

The confirmation of his release brought momentary joy to Khairlanji, where Sanghamitra, Prasenjit’s sister, broke down in tears after receiving the news through a phone call from the local police station after years of uncertainty. But the happiness seemed short-lived.

Though Prasenjit called his sister soon after his release and asked her to come and take him home, she had no answer. The family is under so much financial stress that they do not have the money to bring him back.

Once a promising B.Pharm student in Jabalpur, Prasenjit’s life took a tragic turn after he developed mental health issues. His father, Lopchand Rangari, had taken loans to support his education. When Prasenjit went missing in 2017–18 and was later detained in Pakistan, the family was already financially drained.