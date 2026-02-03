Released From Pak Jail, Madhya Pradesh Youth Stuck Due To Poverty, Gets Govt Help To Return Home
After seven years in Pakistan jail, Prasenjit who was stranded in Amritsar unable to meet his family, is finally returning home.
Published : February 3, 2026 at 1:48 PM IST
Balaghat: After serving seven years in Pakistan jail, Prasenjit Rangari of Balaghat who was imprisoned in a mistaken identity case is finally free. But due to financial problems he was unable to return home, and stranded in Amritsar when the district administration intervened to render help. He was released on January 31, 2026.
Soon after ETV Bharat published a report on Prasenjit's plight this morning, the district administration officials swung into action and made arrangements for his return home.
A resident of Khairlanji in Balaghat district, Prasenjit was imprisoned in Pakistan’s Kot Lakhpat Jail since 2019 under the name Sunil Ade. When Pakistan released seven Indian prisoners last month, Prasenjit was one among them. While six have returned to their families, Prasenjit had to wait at Guru Nanak Dev Hospital and the Red Cross building in Amritsar, as he was unable to afford the money required for the journey back home.
The confirmation of his release brought momentary joy to Khairlanji, where Sanghamitra, Prasenjit’s sister, broke down in tears after receiving the news through a phone call from the local police station after years of uncertainty. But the happiness seemed short-lived.
Though Prasenjit called his sister soon after his release and asked her to come and take him home, she had no answer. The family is under so much financial stress that they do not have the money to bring him back.
Once a promising B.Pharm student in Jabalpur, Prasenjit’s life took a tragic turn after he developed mental health issues. His father, Lopchand Rangari, had taken loans to support his education. When Prasenjit went missing in 2017–18 and was later detained in Pakistan, the family was already financially drained.
But it was the cruelest day when Lopchand Rangari died on the very day official verification documents confirming Prasenjit’s identity arrived from Pakistan. He passed away without seeing his son return. His mother, however, continued to believe that Prasenjit was alive.
Today, her belief has been vindicated but poverty has kept them waiting to meet him.
Since 2021, when Sanghamitra learnt that her brother was alive in Pakistan’s Kot Lakhpat Jail, she took up the cudgels to fight a lonely battle, visiting police stations, government offices and meeting ministers. A letter she wrote to Prasenjit, later published by the media, brought the case to national limelight and fastened his release process.
Yet, even after diplomatic and administrative hurdles were crossed, the absence of financial support has left the family helpless even as Prasenjit waits in Amritsar.
For Sanghamitra, the struggle is far from over. “He is free, but he is still not home,” she says. As administration lends help, Prasenjit's wait along with the family's anxiety to meet him, seem to get over soon.
Also Read: