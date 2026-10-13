Relatives Of Nobel Laureate Navanethem Pillay Celebrate Her Achievement In Dindigul
Family member Rajkumar said Pillay belongs to the seventh generation of the family, a branch of which had migrated to South Africa 120 years ago.
Published : October 13, 2026 at 2:19 PM IST
Dindigul: Family members of renowned South African jurist of Indian Tamil origin Navanethem Pillay, who was awarded the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize, in the Vathalagundu area in Tamil Nadu's Dindigul are elated that a member of their lineage has received the most prestigious award.
Rajkumar, a family member, said Pillay belongs to the seventh generation of the family, a branch of which had migrated to South Africa approximately 120 years ago.
"Navanethem Pillay has received the Nobel Peace Prize. We are proud that she hails from the Vathalagundu area in Dindigul. Our family has lived here for 13 generations. Pillay belongs to the seventh generation," he said.
"We learned about their migration to South Africa through our grandfathers, though it did not seem like a major matter to us at the time. It was only after the Nobel Prize was announced that we realised she was our relative," he added.
Celebrating the occasion with great enthusiasm, the relatives gathered to cut a cake and convey congratulations to Pillay, sharing in the joy of the achievement.
Relatives are Excited
Relatives expressed that the global recognition of Pillay has brought honour not only to the Tamil language and people but also to their ancestral community through her impactful work.
They shared their profound, indescribable emotion over the long-heard stories about their relatives in South Africa, which turned into a reality through Pillay's achievement.
"The news that Navanethem Pillay has won the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize is being discussed across the globe today. We have all heard that Navanethem is of Indian origin. Specifically, our grandparents had told us that she hailed from the Vathalagundu area of Dindigul," Divya, a family member, said.
"It brings us immense pride and joy that someone from this very soil, from this lineage, has won the world's most prestigious prize. We learned through our grandparents that she belongs to our bloodline, and we are all celebrating her achievement with great fervour," she added.
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