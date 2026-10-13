ETV Bharat / state

Relatives Of Nobel Laureate Navanethem Pillay Celebrate Her Achievement In Dindigul

Family members of Navanethem Pillay cut a cake to celebrate her feat in Dindigul. ( ETV Bharat )

Dindigul: Family members of renowned South African jurist of Indian Tamil origin Navanethem Pillay, who was awarded the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize, in the Vathalagundu area in Tamil Nadu's Dindigul are elated that a member of their lineage has received the most prestigious award.

Rajkumar, a family member, said Pillay belongs to the seventh generation of the family, a branch of which had migrated to South Africa approximately 120 years ago.

"Navanethem Pillay has received the Nobel Peace Prize. We are proud that she hails from the Vathalagundu area in Dindigul. Our family has lived here for 13 generations. Pillay belongs to the seventh generation," he said. "We learned about their migration to South Africa through our grandfathers, though it did not seem like a major matter to us at the time. It was only after the Nobel Prize was announced that we realised she was our relative," he added. Celebrating the occasion with great enthusiasm, the relatives gathered to cut a cake and convey congratulations to Pillay, sharing in the joy of the achievement. Relatives are Excited