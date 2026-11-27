‘Relationship Of Heart And Soul’: Delhi Chief Minister Flags Off 5 Buses To Bihar
With this launch, regular bus operations have started on 18 routes under the Transport Agreement (MoU) between the two states.
Published : November 27, 2026 at 7:02 PM IST
New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday flagged off five buses to Bihar from Kashmere Gate Inter-state Bus Terminus.
“There is a relationship of heart and soul between Bihar and Delhi. Today it is a matter of great pleasure to sign the MoU between the two governments. The Transport Department of Delhi government has given 216 permits to the Bihar government, on the basis of which initially buses will run from Delhi to various cities of Bihar,” said Gupta, addressing the programme after the flagging off.
With this launch, regular bus operations have started on 18 routes under the Transport Agreement (MoU) between the two states. Delhi Transport Minister Pankaj Singh and Bihar Transport Minister Damodar Rawat were present on the occasion.
The routes identified under the agreement will connect various major cities in Bihar with Delhi. Interstate bus services will operate from Araria, Bihar Sharif, Bhagalpur, Buxar, Darbhanga, East Champaran, Gaya, Kishanganj, Madhubani, Muzaffarpur, Nawada, Patna and Purnia to Delhi. Bus services from Patna, Gaya and Muzaffarpur to Delhi will be available on more than one route.
A quota of 12 permits each has been allocated to Delhi and Bihar for every route. This will help ensure regular and organised operation of bus services between the two states.
According to officials, with this step, about 20 lakh people from Bihar, including workers, labourers and students, living and working in Delhi will get the option of safe and easy travel throughout the year.
So far, special buses were operated between Delhi and Bihar mainly during major festivals. According to the data, more than 210 buses were run in 2025 and 155 buses were run on the occasion of Diwali and Chhath Puja in 2026.
However, in view of the ever-increasing demand of passengers, this system has now been converted into a permanent and year-round regular service. To implement this new system, the Bihar State Road Transport Corporation (BSRTC) has purchased 75 non-AC and 74 AC buses. Apart from this, work has also been moved forward on the plan to operate 150 buses in PPP (public-private partnership) mode.
The CM said that lakhs of Bihar residents come to Delhi and contribute to the progress of the capital with their hard work. “This route connection will prove to be convenient for lakhs of students coming to study in Delhi and labourers coming for employment, work and business,” she said. “Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, both the governments are working under the vision of Antyodaya and Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, so that every citizen living in Delhi or Bihar can get the necessary facilities.”
Gupta said that as the mobility of people increases, the number of buses and routes will also be increased. She clarified that the city, route and permit are fixed and buses will be added as per the need.
The Bihar's Transport Minister said that today it is a matter of pride for Bihar that the age-old relationship with Delhi has become stronger through buses. The issuance of 216 permits by the Delhi government will strengthen this service in the near future.
Referring to the difficulties faced by the people of Bihar and Purvanchal living in Delhi during Chhath Puja and Diwali, he said that the then chief minister Nitish Kumar had started operating buses through special permit in 2025, under which more than 210 buses were run at that time and 155 buses this year.
Rawat said that the NDA government brings schemes keeping in mind the convenience of the people and now the people of Bihar and Purvanchal settled in Delhi will be able to easily reach their destination during festivals and at other times.
Also Read: