ETV Bharat / state

‘Relationship Of Heart And Soul’: Delhi Chief Minister Flags Off 5 Buses To Bihar

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, along with Delhi Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh and Bihar Transport Minister Damodar Rawat, during the flagging off of interstate bus services between Delhi and Bihar at Kashmere Gate ISBT in New Delhi. ( IANS )

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday flagged off five buses to Bihar from Kashmere Gate Inter-state Bus Terminus.

“There is a relationship of heart and soul between Bihar and Delhi. Today it is a matter of great pleasure to sign the MoU between the two governments. The Transport Department of Delhi government has given 216 permits to the Bihar government, on the basis of which initially buses will run from Delhi to various cities of Bihar,” said Gupta, addressing the programme after the flagging off.

With this launch, regular bus operations have started on 18 routes under the Transport Agreement (MoU) between the two states. Delhi Transport Minister Pankaj Singh and Bihar Transport Minister Damodar Rawat were present on the occasion. The routes identified under the agreement will connect various major cities in Bihar with Delhi. Interstate bus services will operate from Araria, Bihar Sharif, Bhagalpur, Buxar, Darbhanga, East Champaran, Gaya, Kishanganj, Madhubani, Muzaffarpur, Nawada, Patna and Purnia to Delhi. Bus services from Patna, Gaya and Muzaffarpur to Delhi will be available on more than one route. A quota of 12 permits each has been allocated to Delhi and Bihar for every route. This will help ensure regular and organised operation of bus services between the two states. According to officials, with this step, about 20 lakh people from Bihar, including workers, labourers and students, living and working in Delhi will get the option of safe and easy travel throughout the year. So far, special buses were operated between Delhi and Bihar mainly during major festivals. According to the data, more than 210 buses were run in 2025 and 155 buses were run on the occasion of Diwali and Chhath Puja in 2026.