Rekha Gupta Flags Off 100 New eBuses For Delhi At Kashmiri Gate ISBT; Also Launches eBus Service To Hapur
The DTC ebus to Hapur, via Mohan Nagar, Ghaziabad, Chhijarsi, Pilkhuwa, etc., will ply from Anand Vihar ISBT, and run at 20-minute intervals.
Published : November 20, 2026 at 5:11 PM IST
New Delhi: The Delhi government on Friday added 100 new electric buses to the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) fleet to improve the public transport system while reducing air pollution. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta flagged off the buses from the Kashmiri Gate ISBT (Inter-State Bus Terminal) on Friday. An inter-state ebus service between Delhi and Hapur in Uttar Pradesh was also launched.
With this, the total number of buses in Delhi has risen to around 7,088 — comprising 5,338 ebuses and 1,750 CNG buses. This further cements Delhi’s position as the city with the largest ebus fleet in the country.
Of the 100 new ebuses, 50 are 9 m long, while the other 50 are 12 m. All the buses are low-floor, air-conditioned, and equipped with modern amenities like CCTV cameras, panic buttons, and real-time tracking systems to ensure the safety and convenience of passengers. Special provisions have also been made for passengers with disabilities.
The Delhi government said these buses will make public transport safer, more convenient, and environmentally friendly. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said her government’s goal is for Delhi’s buses to contribute to cleaning the city’s air, rather than degrading it. She noted that Delhi currently possesses the largest ebus fleet in the entire country.
She also said the Delhi government is committed to transitioning the entire DTC bus service to eVs. This way, the government is fulfilling its responsibility in the fight against pollution, she said, urging Delhi residents to opt for public transport instead of private vehicles whenever possible. "A positive change in Delhi’s air quality will only be possible when public joins with the government’s efforts," she said.
Target: 14,000 Buses By 2028-29
The Delhi government has set a target to raise the total number of buses in the capital to around 14,000 by FY2028-29. To achieve this, the fleet is being expanded in a phased manner, with ebuses playing a significant role. The Delhi government’s objective is to enhance the availability of buses across the city and strengthen public transport connectivity.
The scope of inter-state public transport is also being expanded. As part of this initiative, the CM launched an ebus service between Delhi and Hapur. A fleet of 12 fully-electric DTC buses will operate on this route, running between Anand Vihar ISBT and the Hapur bus station in UP. It will provide a new public transport option for daily commuters, including students and working professionals, travelling between Delhi, Ghaziabad, and Hapur.
Hapur Buses At 20-Minute Intervals
According to the proposed schedule, buses from Anand Vihar ISBT will operate in two time slots: From 5.15 am to 8.55 am, and again from 11.55 am to 3.35 pm. During both periods, buses will run at 20-minute intervals. For the return journey from Hapur, buses will be available from 8.05 am to 11.45 am, and again from 2.45 pm to 6.25 pm, also at 20-minute intervals.
Starting from Anand Vihar ISBT, the service will travel via UP border, Dabar, Mohan Nagar, Ghaziabad's New and Old bus stands, Hapur Chungi, IMS College Ghaziabad in Dasna, Masuri, Chhijarsi, Kulich Nagar, Pilkhuwa, and Nizampur, before reaching Hapur Bus Station.
Present on the occasion were Cabinet Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh, along with senior officials from the Transport Department and other dignitaries. According to the government, the introduction of these new ebuses and the launch of the Delhi-Hapur service aim to expand public transport, improve regional connectivity, and reduce vehicular pollution.
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