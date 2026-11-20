ETV Bharat / state

Rekha Gupta Flags Off 100 New eBuses For Delhi At Kashmiri Gate ISBT; Also Launches eBus Service To Hapur

New Delhi: The Delhi government on Friday added 100 new electric buses to the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) fleet to improve the public transport system while reducing air pollution. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta flagged off the buses from the Kashmiri Gate ISBT (Inter-State Bus Terminal) on Friday. An inter-state ebus service between Delhi and Hapur in Uttar Pradesh was also launched.

With this, the total number of buses in Delhi has risen to around 7,088 — comprising 5,338 ebuses and 1,750 CNG buses. This further cements Delhi’s position as the city with the largest ebus fleet in the country.

Of the 100 new ebuses, 50 are 9 m long, while the other 50 are 12 m. All the buses are low-floor, air-conditioned, and equipped with modern amenities like CCTV cameras, panic buttons, and real-time tracking systems to ensure the safety and convenience of passengers. Special provisions have also been made for passengers with disabilities.

The Delhi government said these buses will make public transport safer, more convenient, and environmentally friendly. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said her government’s goal is for Delhi’s buses to contribute to cleaning the city’s air, rather than degrading it. She noted that Delhi currently possesses the largest ebus fleet in the entire country.

She also said the Delhi government is committed to transitioning the entire DTC bus service to eVs. This way, the government is fulfilling its responsibility in the fight against pollution, she said, urging Delhi residents to opt for public transport instead of private vehicles whenever possible. "A positive change in Delhi’s air quality will only be possible when public joins with the government’s efforts," she said.

Target: 14,000 Buses By 2028-29

The Delhi government has set a target to raise the total number of buses in the capital to around 14,000 by FY2028-29. To achieve this, the fleet is being expanded in a phased manner, with ebuses playing a significant role. The Delhi government’s objective is to enhance the availability of buses across the city and strengthen public transport connectivity.