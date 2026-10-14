Rekha Gupta Cabinet Approves Industrial Policy 2026 'To Transform Delhi Into Industrial Hub'
A budget of Rs 1,000 crore has been allocated for Mukhyamantri Udyamshree Yojana over FY 2026-27 to 2030-31, with special incentives for women-led industries.
Published : October 14, 2026 at 7:43 PM IST
New Delhi: The Delhi government on Wednesday approved its Industrial Policy 2026 during a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, thereby taking a significant decision to transform the capital into a clean, high-tech, and knowledge-based industrial hub.
The Delhi Industrial Policy 2026 will lay a 10-year blueprint for a pollution-free, modern, and technology-driven economy in the capital. Under the policy, the Cabinet has allocated a budget of Rs 1,000 crore for the 'Mukhyamantri Udyamshree Yojana' for the financial years 2026-27 to 2030-31.
The primary objective of the policy is to attract new industries, modernise MSMEs, and create new employment opportunities for the youth and women. CM Gupta said Delhi possesses robust infrastructure, premier institutions, and skilled human resources, adding that this policy will transform Delhi into the country's most modern and eco-friendly business centre.
The government has identified 10 key sectors under the policy that will receive substantial incentives on capital investment, rentals, and hiring, with special concessions for women entrepreneurs and for online platforms to improve ease of doing business.
The limits for all financial incentives regarding women-led industries have been set higher than the standard rates. Employers hiring female staff will receive additional incentives. To spare investors from the hassle of making repeated rounds of government offices, 'Invest Delhi' and 'Delhi Udyog Mitra Portal' have been launched. These platforms will ensure that the processes for approvals, land selection, and incentive claims are completely transparent and swift.
Special Packages For 10 Priority Sectors
- IT, ITES, and Digital Services: The policy has given 25 per cent incentive on digital infrastructure (capped at Rs 10 crore; Rs 12 crore for women-led ventures), with 40 per cent assistance on rentals, and an incentive ranging from Rs 40,000-50,000 for every new hire.
- Global Capability Centres (GCCs): Assistance of up to Rs 50 crore (Rs 60 crore for women-led units) for digital infrastructure; incentives ranging from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 1.2 lakh for new hires; and grants of up to Rs 5 crore for research and development (R&D).
- Data Centres: Subsidy of up to Rs 10 crore on capital investment; assistance of Rs 2 crore for low-water-consumption cooling technology and up to Rs 50 lakh for data security and compliance.
- Research And Development (R&D): 50 per cent grant for R&D (capped at Rs 50 lakh); assistance of Rs 5 lakh per patent (up to a maximum of 4 patents).
- Health And Wellness: Provision for substantial assistance of up to Rs 100 crore for hospitals with over 1,000 beds; incentives ranging from Rs 50,000-60,000 for hiring specialist doctors.
- Urban Logistics: Incentives of up to Rs 10 crore for new warehouses, and Rs 2 crore for cold chain facilities.
- Circular Economy & Waste Management: Incentive amounts ranging from Rs 1-2 crore for recycling and e-waste management units.
- Precision Manufacturing: Assistance of up to Rs 5 crore (Rs 6 crore for women-led units) on capital investment.
- Skill Development: Incentives of up to Rs 2 crore for establishing skill infrastructure and Centres of Excellence.
- MSME Modernisation: Financial assistance ranging from Rs 5 crore to Rs 7 crore for adopting modern technology and installing rooftop solar systems.
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