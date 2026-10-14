ETV Bharat / state

Rekha Gupta Cabinet Approves Industrial Policy 2026 'To Transform Delhi Into Industrial Hub'

New Delhi: The Delhi government on Wednesday approved its Industrial Policy 2026 during a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, thereby taking a significant decision to transform the capital into a clean, high-tech, and knowledge-based industrial hub.

The Delhi Industrial Policy 2026 will lay a 10-year blueprint for a pollution-free, modern, and technology-driven economy in the capital. Under the policy, the Cabinet has allocated a budget of Rs 1,000 crore for the 'Mukhyamantri Udyamshree Yojana' for the financial years 2026-27 to 2030-31.

The primary objective of the policy is to attract new industries, modernise MSMEs, and create new employment opportunities for the youth and women. CM Gupta said Delhi possesses robust infrastructure, premier institutions, and skilled human resources, adding that this policy will transform Delhi into the country's most modern and eco-friendly business centre.

The government has identified 10 key sectors under the policy that will receive substantial incentives on capital investment, rentals, and hiring, with special concessions for women entrepreneurs and for online platforms to improve ease of doing business.