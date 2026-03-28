Chhattisgarh: Rekavaya Village Of Narayanpur Symbolizes Changing Face Of Abujhmarh
The village which was a Naxal stronghold till a year ago witnessed a visit by the Collector first time since independence
Published : March 28, 2026 at 9:24 PM IST
Narayanpur: Rekavaya village of Abujhmarh symbolizes the change in public perception and morale when the administration reached out to the people to address their basic concerns. Smiling rural women sang a welcome song in Gondi to mark the arrival of a Collector for the first time since independence. The village had been waiting for decades for this occasion that has become possible with the decline of Naxalism.
The village has received educational facilities for its children, a dream that has been realized. Rekavaya was once a Naxalite stronghold. The decline of Naxalism has brought development initiatives to the doorstep of its residents.
Narayanpur Collector Namrata Jain interacted with the villagers and inaugurated an Ashram Shala (School) and a hostel building She took stock of the education being imparted to young children. Her visit symbolized administrative vigilance besides being a step aimed at integrating the villagers into the government schemes being implemented in the region.
“Previously, the Bhumkal School was being run but now a 50-seater Ashram Shala has been started along with an Anganwadi behind it. The villagers have requested for basic amenities like Aadhaar cards and provisions of rations in the village. They also sought a Haat Bazar in the village. We agreed to establish a Haat Bazar in the village,” the Collector said.
Namrata Jain also directed the Panchayat level officials to prepare the necessary documents for the villagers along with the rations.
The villagers expressed their happiness at the Collector visiting their village. One of the residents, Lalu Venjam said, “We have presented our problems to her. The opening of the Ashram Shala will prove to be very good for our children.”
The Collector held a public meeting where she told the villagers how things will be changing in the days to come. The villagers expressed their basic needs like roads, mobile networks, regular supply of rations under public distribution system, drinking water facility under the Mahatari Vandan Yojana and Jal Jeevan Mission.
“We have explained all the problems of the village to the Collector. The problem of the school has been resolved. No official has ever visited here before,” said a villager, Santosh Venjam. During the programme, study material and sports equipment were distributed to the children and the youth.
Officials said that the villagers now have self-confidence and are eager to join the mainstream. They expressed a desire to visit Raipur and see the Assembly proceedings. The Collector promised to fulfill their desire soon.
Rekavaya symbolizes the changes taking place in Abujhmarh. The Collector’s visit demonstrates a sign of restoring trust among the people. It is a village located at the extreme end of Abujhmarh bordering Bijapur district. It falls within the Indravati Forest Reserve and was once a safe haven for Naxalites who tried to recruit the locals in their ranks till a year ago.
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