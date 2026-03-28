ETV Bharat / state

Chhattisgarh: Rekavaya Village Of Narayanpur Symbolizes Changing Face Of Abujhmarh

Narayanpur: Rekavaya village of Abujhmarh symbolizes the change in public perception and morale when the administration reached out to the people to address their basic concerns. Smiling rural women sang a welcome song in Gondi to mark the arrival of a Collector for the first time since independence. The village had been waiting for decades for this occasion that has become possible with the decline of Naxalism.

The village has received educational facilities for its children, a dream that has been realized. Rekavaya was once a Naxalite stronghold. The decline of Naxalism has brought development initiatives to the doorstep of its residents.

Narayanpur Collector Namrata Jain interacted with the villagers and inaugurated an Ashram Shala (School) and a hostel building She took stock of the education being imparted to young children. Her visit symbolized administrative vigilance besides being a step aimed at integrating the villagers into the government schemes being implemented in the region.

“Previously, the Bhumkal School was being run but now a 50-seater Ashram Shala has been started along with an Anganwadi behind it. The villagers have requested for basic amenities like Aadhaar cards and provisions of rations in the village. They also sought a Haat Bazar in the village. We agreed to establish a Haat Bazar in the village,” the Collector said.

Namrata Jain also directed the Panchayat level officials to prepare the necessary documents for the villagers along with the rations.