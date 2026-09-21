ETV Bharat / state

Rejinagar By-Election: With Opposition Divided, Can BJP Win In Humayun’s Citadel?

Rabiul Alam Chowdhury is the candidate for Mamata’s Trinamool Congress, while Sheikh Safiuddin represents the Ganatantrik Trinamool Congress. Meanwhile, Humayun Kabir’s Aam Janata Unnayan Party—formed after a split from the Trinamool—has fielded Golam Nabi Azad (Rabin), who is Humayun’s son. Rabiul Alam Chowdhury was formerly a Congress MLA and is currently associated with the Trinamool; political circles believe his political experience and local influence could be significant factors in the electoral contest.

In Rejinagar, two Left Front allies—the CPM and the RSP—have fielded separate candidates. This has sparked a debate regarding the practical application of the political message of unity long championed by Left Front allies in the state. There is a strong possibility that the Left vote will be split. To prevent this, the CPM had urged the RSP to withdraw its candidate, but the RSP did not do so. Political observers suggest that the extent of this split will depend on local organisational strength, the candidates' acceptability, and the voters' final decision.

Although the contest appears to involve seven contenders, it is essentially a battle where six opposition parties are pitted against the BJP. This raises the question: could a split in the opposition vote work to the BJP's political advantage? Notably, the BJP has consistently increased its vote share in this minority-dominated constituency over the last two decades.

Fifteen candidates are in the fray for the Rejinagar assembly seat in Murshidabad. Among them, six are Independent candidates, while the remaining nine represent various political parties. However, the main contest is among seven entities: the BJP, Congress, Mamata's Trinamool, Ganatantrik Trinamool, Aam Janata Unnayan Party, CPM, and RSP. Here is a look at the candidates fielded by the various parties:

Two individuals set a precedent by contesting and winning two seats each in the assembly elections. One was Humayun Kabir of the Aam Janata Unnayan Party, and the other was Suvendu Adhikari of the BJP. According to the rules, a winning candidate must vacate one of the seats; adhering to this, both Humayun and Suvendu resigned from one seat each. Humayun vacated the Rejinagar seat, while Suvendu vacated the Nandigram seat. By-elections are now being held for these two constituencies. The results will be declared on November 9.

Instead, Rejinagar has taken centre stage, as the contest there promises to be quite intriguing. Sources said the opposition is fragmented into six factions, a fact that appears to be advantageous for the BJP. The question arises: will this disarray among the opposition help the BJP to win in Rejinagar for the first time?

Kolkata: By-elections for two West Bengal assembly seats will be held on October 6. Voting will take place in Nandigram (East Medinipur) and Rejinagar (Murshidabad). While Nandigram has been a focal point in every election since 2011, the by-election for this seat is generating less political discussion this time compared to previous occasions.

Congress is also in the fray

Political circles view the situation as particularly significant for the Congress. Two factors could influence the electoral equation: the party's traditional organisational base and the trend of political figures returning to the Congress fold after leaving the Trinamool. However, estimating the potential vote share for the Congress in Rejinagar is proving difficult, as the party's standing there—much like that of the Left—is not particularly strong.

Complex political equations

The presence of seven candidates in the Rejinagar by-election has complicated the political landscape. Factors such as multiple factions within the Trinamool, the rivalry between the CPM and RSP, and the Congress's participation have sparked discussions regarding the potential fragmentation of the opposition vote. Thus, the Rejinagar by-election is not merely a contest for a single seat; political analysts view it as a crucial test of unity, division, and the efficacy of electoral strategies within the state's opposition politics.

The concept of consolidating the opposition vote against the BJP has frequently been discussed in state politics. Yet, this strategy failed to materialise in Rejinagar due to the presence of multiple opposition candidates. Had the opposition parties rallied behind a single candidate, could the splitting of votes have been minimised? Or did local political rivalries, leadership clashes, and partisan interests make the selection of a unified candidate difficult?

Veteran leader and CPM Central Committee member Ramchandra Dom believes that if the other forces (Congress and the Left) had united to block the BJP and Humayun, reclaiming the seat would have been possible. While the Left issued an open call for unity, it was not universally embraced. Nevertheless, he remains confident that the BJP will not secure a victory.

However, former Congress MP Pradip Bhattacharya feels that discussing the matter now is inappropriate. He remarked, "The situation has changed; consequently, there is no scope for discussion or comment on this..."

On the other hand, Trinamool’s Kunal Ghosh argues that to defeat the BJP, one must vote for the candidate representing Mamata Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress. He asserts that the common people are feeling the impact of the BJP's misrule at both the central and state levels. Mamata Banerjee is the only leader the BJP fears, making her the only one capable of defeating them. He claims the BJP is backing other candidates solely to split the vote.

Past electoral trends

According to Election Commission data, an analysis of vote shares secured by various political parties in Rejinagar following the political shift of 2011 reveals interesting insights. The Left Front suffered a major setback in Rejinagar, a constituency that was once the party’s stronghold. In 2011, the then-Congress candidate Humayun Kabir won by securing nearly 50 per cent of the votes. However, within two years, he left the Congress to join the Trinamool Congress.

A by-election was held in 2013. Humayun Kabir was defeated by the Trinamool candidate, securing approximately 24 per cent of the vote. Meanwhile, the then-Congress candidate Rabiul Alam Chowdhury secured the top spot with 39 per cent of the vote. Sirajul Islam Mondal, the RSP candidate who had finished second with 44 percent of the vote in 2011, received 32.23 percent in the 2013 by-election—marking a drop of nearly 11.89 percent for the Left ally.

Three years later, in the 2016 Assembly elections, the then-Congress candidate Rabiul Alam Chowdhury increased his vote share by four percent, securing a total of 43.12 percent and winning on the Congress party symbol. Humayun Kabir finished second that time, running as an independent candidate and securing approximately 40.12 percent of the vote. Five years later, two-time MLA Rabiul Alam Chowdhury rejoined the Trinamool Congress. On that occasion, Rabiul Alam Chowdhury secured approximately 56.31 per cent of the votes running under the 'Grassflower' symbol.

Humayun Kabir demonstrated his renewed strength later on. He formed a new party named 'Aam Janata Unnayan Party,' relegated the Trinamool Congress to third place, and won the election with 51.62 per cent of the vote. The BJP secured second place; their candidate, Bapan Ghosh, received about 27.02 percent of the votes. The Congress party saw its vote share drop by nearly 16 per cent, resulting in the forfeiture of its candidate's security deposit. As the Left Front did not field a candidate of its own, it extended support to a candidate from another political party. Consequently, the Left lost its vote bank in Rejinagar, a region that was once its stronghold.

The current scenario in Rejinagar

Regarding the seat vacated by Humayun Kabir, the Left Front is finding it difficult not only to secure a victory but even to reclaim its lost vote bank within the six-month timeframe. Internal disagreements within the Left Front have led to both the CPM and the RSP fielding separate candidates in Rejinagar.

Meanwhile, Humayun Kabir has announced his withdrawal from the campaign, citing allegations ranging from attacks by the ruling BJP to police harassment. However, he remains determined to ensure the victory of his son, Golam Nabi Azad—the Aam Janata Unnayan Party candidate—for the seat he vacated. He has publicly declared that he will not back down, even if it leads to bloodshed.

Following the election announcement, BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari—who is also a key figure in the state—has framed this as a crucial test for the minority community. The consistent growth of the BJP's vote bank in this minority-dominated assembly constituency since 2011 looks significant.

It is evident that the BJP and the ruling establishment will spare no effort to ensure their candidate's victory, aiming to increase their vote share in the by-election while simultaneously dividing or embarrassing the opposition camp. It remains to be seen whether a split in the opposition vote will benefit the BJP or if Humayun’s dominance in Rejinagar will prevail.