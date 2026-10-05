ETV Bharat / state

Rejinagar And Nandigram By-Polls: It's Suvendu Adhikari's Prestige Vs Humayun Kabir's Supremacy

Polling personnel leave for their respective booths after receiving materials from a DCRC. ( ETV Bharat )

Kolkata: The results of the two assembly constituencies of Rejinagar and Nandigram that are going to polls on October 6 would hardly have a bearing on the West Bengal Legislative Assembly. Two seats here and there can, at best, be of some academic interest. But there's a twist.

With no significance attached whatsoever, the two seats are prestige fights for two individuals — Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari and Aam Janata Unnayan Party (AJUP) chairman Humayun Kabir.

Adhikari has vacated Nandigram, his home turf, where BJP has fielded Hasirani Rath, the mother of his slain personal assistant Chandranath Rath.

On the other hand, Rejinagar is a fight for supremacy of the most-talked-about leader Kabir, whose tall claims about building Babri Masjid in Murshidabad's Beldanga hit the national headlines in view of the right-wing politics on religious lines across the state.

A file photo of CM Suvendu Adhikari at a campaign rally Nandigram. (ETV Bharat)

Humayun in Spotlight at Rejinagar

In Rejinagar, 2,56,546 voters will decide the fate of 14 candidates in the fray. Among them, 1,33,925 are male voters, and 122,616 are female voters. About 315 polling stations — including 33 auxiliary booths — that have been set up for the polling on Tuesday are bubbling with energy. Two booths are being managed entirely by women, and one has been designated as a 'model booth'.

To ensure free, fair, and peaceful polling, 34 companies of central forces have been deployed, alongside 819 state police personnel. Since Monday morning, the Distribution-cum-Reception Centre (DCRC) at Berhampore Girls' College has been made operational, handing over polling materials to polling staff.

Approximately 2,000 polling personnel collected their materials from the DCRC on Monday, and some have already left for their assigned polling stations.

A file photo of AJUP chairman Humayun Kabir. (IANS)

For many of these workers, this is their first experience in conducting an election. However, they reported feeling no anxiety despite it being a by-poll.

Kabir had won from both Rejinagar and Naoda constituencies in the 2026 Assembly Elections. He chose to vacate the former. The 14 candidates who are contesting for the seat represent BJP, Congress, CPI(M), and Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress, alongside six independents.

Kabir won from Rejinagar by a margin of approximately 59,000 votes. This time, his son Golam Nabi Azad is contesting on an AJUP ticket.