Rejinagar And Nandigram By-Polls: It's Suvendu Adhikari's Prestige Vs Humayun Kabir's Supremacy
Adhikari vacated Nandigram for Hasirani Rath, the mother of his slain personal assistant, Chandranath Rath. Kabir's son is contesting from Rejinagarm on an AJUP ticket.
Published : October 5, 2026 at 7:24 PM IST
Kolkata: The results of the two assembly constituencies of Rejinagar and Nandigram that are going to polls on October 6 would hardly have a bearing on the West Bengal Legislative Assembly. Two seats here and there can, at best, be of some academic interest. But there's a twist.
With no significance attached whatsoever, the two seats are prestige fights for two individuals — Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari and Aam Janata Unnayan Party (AJUP) chairman Humayun Kabir.
Adhikari has vacated Nandigram, his home turf, where BJP has fielded Hasirani Rath, the mother of his slain personal assistant Chandranath Rath.
On the other hand, Rejinagar is a fight for supremacy of the most-talked-about leader Kabir, whose tall claims about building Babri Masjid in Murshidabad's Beldanga hit the national headlines in view of the right-wing politics on religious lines across the state.
Humayun in Spotlight at Rejinagar
In Rejinagar, 2,56,546 voters will decide the fate of 14 candidates in the fray. Among them, 1,33,925 are male voters, and 122,616 are female voters. About 315 polling stations — including 33 auxiliary booths — that have been set up for the polling on Tuesday are bubbling with energy. Two booths are being managed entirely by women, and one has been designated as a 'model booth'.
To ensure free, fair, and peaceful polling, 34 companies of central forces have been deployed, alongside 819 state police personnel. Since Monday morning, the Distribution-cum-Reception Centre (DCRC) at Berhampore Girls' College has been made operational, handing over polling materials to polling staff.
Approximately 2,000 polling personnel collected their materials from the DCRC on Monday, and some have already left for their assigned polling stations.
For many of these workers, this is their first experience in conducting an election. However, they reported feeling no anxiety despite it being a by-poll.
Kabir had won from both Rejinagar and Naoda constituencies in the 2026 Assembly Elections. He chose to vacate the former. The 14 candidates who are contesting for the seat represent BJP, Congress, CPI(M), and Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress, alongside six independents.
Kabir won from Rejinagar by a margin of approximately 59,000 votes. This time, his son Golam Nabi Azad is contesting on an AJUP ticket.
While all parties remain optimistic about victory, the general anticipation is a neck-and-neck contest between the BJP and the AJUP. The counting of votes has been scheduled for October 9.
However, history has never been kind to Rejinagar, as elections here have often been marred by bloodshed and a cause for anxiety among the polling staff.
But with the deployment of 34 central forces companies, there was no visible sign of panic among the polling personnel. They said there is no fear, though performing poll duty just ahead of the Durga Puja is quite arduous.
Nandigram: A Prestige Battle
However, Nandigram has been a prestige fight for all parties. The test here is not merely for the candidates but also for the electoral arithmetic of this politically crucial constituency. The entire area has been wrapped in a security blanket, with the deployment of 37 companies of central forces to ensure smooth voting across 323 booths, supported by approximately 700 state police personnel.
Central forces have already begun route marches across various parts of Nandigram. Surveillance is underway everywhere, from sensitive zones to key intersections. Special measures have been implemented at multiple locations to prevent the influx of outsiders. The administration's sole objective is to ensure there is no scope for unrest or trouble on the day of polling.
In a dramatic move, the Election Commission has replaced Ajay Kumar Mishra, the Inspector-in-Charge (IC) of Nandigram police station, just 24 hours before polling, and Debashis Sarkar has assumed the charge. The last-minute transfer is considered highly significant, although neither the Commission nor the district police has yet disclosed the reason for it.
Nandigram has 2,66,419 voters — comprising 1,97,259 Hindus and 69,160 Muslims. Voting will take place across 323 polling stations, with 79 booths identified as 'hyper-sensitive'. Plans are in place to deploy central force at the booths on polling day.
Surveillance has been intensified on key roads and entry points, with three-layer checkpoints to prevent outsiders from entering. Vehicles will be stopped for searches and identity verification.
Beyond the deployment of security forces, five special units have also been assigned by the administration for surveillance. The objective is to take swift action against any violations of the model code of conduct, illegal gatherings, or attempts to incite unrest— either before or on the day of the vote. Administrative sources said approximately Rs 97 lakh in cash has been seized so far for alleged violations of election norms.
Political Significance
The political significance of Nandigram needs no introduction. It was from this constituency that Adhikari, as the Leader of the Opposition, defeated former Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in the 2021 Assembly elections. Following the change of guard, he now holds the highest position in the state's political landscape.
Meanwhile, polling personnel have left for their respective polling booths from the DCRC at the Reyapara ITI College. The administration is also reviewing last-minute preparations at the polling stations, ensuring that voters face no obstacles in reaching the booths and that there are no security lapses.
All in all, the high-octane by-election is set to begin at daybreak. The contest involves a political battle to retain the seat vacated by Adhikari, while the EVMs will reveal whether the voters' verdict signals a new political equation. Before that, however, the administration faces its biggest test: ensuring a peaceful, free, and smooth voting process across all 323 booths.
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