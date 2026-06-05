ETV Bharat / state

Rejig In TMC, Chandrima Bhattacharya Appointed New State President

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee has initiated the process of dissolving all existing party committees and completely restructuring her party's organization.

A final blueprint for the plan was drawn up during the National Working Committee meeting held at Kalighat on Friday afternoon. As per decisions taken at the meeting, Chandrima Bhattacharya replaced Subrata Bakshi as the new State President, while Abhishek Banerjee’s powers have been curtailed.

Political circles view the meeting as highly significant given the current situation within TMC. After the meeting, veteran Trinamool MP Kalyan Banerjee briefed the media on the party's new organizational structure and the strategy for the political and legal battle against the opposition in the days ahead. His remarks clearly outlined a concrete plan to revitalize the party rapidly following the massive setback and to steer it out of its cornered position.

Kalyan said, "As many as 26 members were physically present in the meeting, while five or six members from other states joined virtually. It was decided in the meeting that Mamata Banerjee will remains the party's Chairperson and Abhishek Banerjee the general secretary at the national level. Derek O'Brien and Dola Sen have been appointed as All-India Joint General Secretaries. At the state level, Chandrima Bhattacharya has taken over as the West Bengal State President (replacing Subrata Bakshi), and Kunal Ghosh continues as the state spokesperson. Additionally, Sayoni Ghosh was named Youth Wing President, Mala Roy as Women's Wing President, and Priyanka Adhikari as President of the Trinamool Chhatra Parishad (TMCP)".

Several key organizational appointments were reshuffled to strengthen the party structure right from the grassroots level. Malay Ghatak has been appointed president of INTTUC even as Madan Mitra has been given special responsibility for the hawkers' organization. Similarly, Biman Banerjee has been entrusted with a key role in the party's legal cell. Regarding the distribution of organizational responsibilities across districts, Kalyan clarified that all authority has been vested in the party chairperson, and Mamata herself will finalize the district presidents within the next seven days.