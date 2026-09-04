'Reimagining Keralam': Leadership Workshop For Cabinet To Chart State's Future Roadmap Begins At IIM Kozhikode
Apart from IITK faculty, Dr Devi Shetty, Professors Rajib Shaw from Keio University, Japan and Sanchayan Banerjee from King's College London, are conducting the sessions.
Published : September 4, 2026 at 5:35 PM IST
Kozhikode: Keralam Chief Minister V D Satheesan and his Cabinet colleagues on Friday attended 'Reimagining Keralam', a two-day leadership workshop organised by the Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode (IIMK), to formulate new ideas and strategic approaches by discussing long-term development prospects and future challenges of the state.
Satheesan inaugurated the event at 9 am in the Management Development Centre of the institute. Chief Secretary, Chief Minister's Secretary, Officer on Special Duty, and State Protocol Officer also participated at the workshop. The sessions are being led by IIMK faculty members and several foreign experts.
Following the inauguration, IIMK Director Prof Debashis Chatterjee led the first session on 'Leadership in the Age of Artificial Intelligence'. Along with evaluating current development achievements, the session focused on collective thinking and strategic deliberation on major changes influencing the future of Keralam.
Discussions will also be held on transforming policies into sustainable changes in public life, climate change, community-based disaster management, public health, the aging population, the silver economy, the financial sector, employment, entrepreneurship, skill development, higher education, and the global branding of Keralam. Overall, discussions are likely to be held on elevating Keralam to a healthcare hub and on the Silver Economy Mission.
Narayana Health founder Dr Devi Shetty will participate in a session on the future of public health. International experts, including Prof Rajib Shaw from Keio University in Japan and Associate Professor Sanchayan Banerjee from King's College London, will be part of various sessions and share global best practices and insights on how governance policies can be transformed into sustainable changes in society.
IIM Director Prof Chatterjee told ETV Bharat that the workshop aims to reimagine and lead Keralam to new heights globally. The objective is to strongly develop the global brand of Keralam in tune with the needs and expectations of the new generation.
"The main theme of the discussions is to transform Keralam into a more progressive and efficient global society by integrating the national development vision, 'Vision 2047', with the unique ideas of the state. Future development should not be limited to a few generations but remain sustainable," he said.
The workshop will primarily highlight the various challenges faced by the state and their permanent solutions. Long-term solutions will be sought for challenges, including aging population, growth of artificial intelligence, migration, changes in NRI remittances, and increasing financial pressures.
Plans to improve the welfare and health of senior citizens by ensuring an elder-friendly environment in the state will be discussed. Clear action plans will be formulated on topics such as attracting people from different parts of the country to Keralam for higher education, transforming the state into a global hub for higher education, and addressing the issue of students and youth migrating abroad.
Instead of traditional classroom training, the workshop prioritises dialogue and interaction between experts and policymakers. The institution is ready to make the vast experience of IIM faculty in advising global industrial establishments available to the state administration.
At the same time, this will enable the IIM to learn from the administrative experiences of political leaders who guide a large section of the population. During the tenure of former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy, a one-day discussion on leadership excellence was held. It is exactly after 15 years that IIM Kozhikode is hosting a state cabinet.
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