ETV Bharat / state

'Reimagining Keralam': Leadership Workshop For Cabinet To Chart State's Future Roadmap Begins At IIM Kozhikode

Kozhikode: Keralam Chief Minister V D Satheesan and his Cabinet colleagues on Friday attended 'Reimagining Keralam', a two-day leadership workshop organised by the Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode (IIMK), to formulate new ideas and strategic approaches by discussing long-term development prospects and future challenges of the state.

Satheesan inaugurated the event at 9 am in the Management Development Centre of the institute. Chief Secretary, Chief Minister's Secretary, Officer on Special Duty, and State Protocol Officer also participated at the workshop. The sessions are being led by IIMK faculty members and several foreign experts.

Following the inauguration, IIMK Director Prof Debashis Chatterjee led the first session on 'Leadership in the Age of Artificial Intelligence'. Along with evaluating current development achievements, the session focused on collective thinking and strategic deliberation on major changes influencing the future of Keralam.

Discussions will also be held on transforming policies into sustainable changes in public life, climate change, community-based disaster management, public health, the aging population, the silver economy, the financial sector, employment, entrepreneurship, skill development, higher education, and the global branding of Keralam. Overall, discussions are likely to be held on elevating Keralam to a healthcare hub and on the Silver Economy Mission.

Narayana Health founder Dr Devi Shetty will participate in a session on the future of public health. International experts, including Prof Rajib Shaw from Keio University in Japan and Associate Professor Sanchayan Banerjee from King's College London, will be part of various sessions and share global best practices and insights on how governance policies can be transformed into sustainable changes in society.

IIM Director Prof Chatterjee told ETV Bharat that the workshop aims to reimagine and lead Keralam to new heights globally. The objective is to strongly develop the global brand of Keralam in tune with the needs and expectations of the new generation.