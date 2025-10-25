ETV Bharat / state

Regularising B Khata Sites Is An Extortion Scheme, Don't Participate In It: Kumaraswamy To Bengaluru Property Owners

Bengaluru: Union Minister for Heavy Industries and State JDS President HD Kumaraswamy on Saturday called upon Bengalureans not to get their B Khata properties converted to A Khata, calling it an extortion scheme floated by the Congress government to loot people's money.

Speaking to reporters here, Kumaraswamy said the government has been collecting lakhs of rupees for the conversion of B Khata properties to A Khatas forcing people to take loans to pay the government. "Don't fall for this bogus temptation and get yourself trapped in debts. In two years, when the JD(S)–BJP alliance government comes to power, we will get it done for you at minimal cost," he said.

The state government is collecting 5 per cent of the guidance value from B Khatas properties to regularise them. Accordingly, the owner of a building built on a 30X40 site with guidance value at Rs 5,000 sq ft will have to pay Rs 3 lakh as fees for regularisation.

Kumaraswamy said people are already crushed under price rise and tax burdens. At such a time, this government has brought in this scheme, claiming it a Deepavali gift. "Is squeezing lakhs of rupees out of people's pockets called a gift?” he questioned.