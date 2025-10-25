Regularising B Khata Sites Is An Extortion Scheme, Don't Participate In It: Kumaraswamy To Bengaluru Property Owners
Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar accuses Kumaraswamy of misleading people, claims the scheme is designed to help owners of B Khata properties.
By Anil Gejji
Published : October 25, 2025 at 7:12 PM IST|
Updated : October 25, 2025 at 7:29 PM IST
Bengaluru: Union Minister for Heavy Industries and State JDS President HD Kumaraswamy on Saturday called upon Bengalureans not to get their B Khata properties converted to A Khata, calling it an extortion scheme floated by the Congress government to loot people's money.
Speaking to reporters here, Kumaraswamy said the government has been collecting lakhs of rupees for the conversion of B Khata properties to A Khatas forcing people to take loans to pay the government. "Don't fall for this bogus temptation and get yourself trapped in debts. In two years, when the JD(S)–BJP alliance government comes to power, we will get it done for you at minimal cost," he said.
The state government is collecting 5 per cent of the guidance value from B Khatas properties to regularise them. Accordingly, the owner of a building built on a 30X40 site with guidance value at Rs 5,000 sq ft will have to pay Rs 3 lakh as fees for regularisation.
Kumaraswamy said people are already crushed under price rise and tax burdens. At such a time, this government has brought in this scheme, claiming it a Deepavali gift. "Is squeezing lakhs of rupees out of people's pockets called a gift?” he questioned.
Further, he said the problem of unauthorised constructions has been there since 1995, and successive governments made efforts to regularise them. "In 2007 when I was the CM, my government had fixed Rs 200 per sq metre for sites measuring 60 sqm and below, Rs 400 for sites measuring between 60 sq mt and 120 sq mt, and Rs 600 for sites measuring above Rs 120 sq m for conversion to A Khatas. Thousands of property owners paid money then. This government is collecting money from those owners also. Why should people pay again?” he asked.
Calling upon people not to apply for Khata conversion by paying hefty amounts, he said, "Wait till 2028, the BJP-JDS combine will come to power and we will ensure that you will get A Khatas at a much cheaper rate."
Reacting to Kumaraswamy's allegation, Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar dared the former for a public debate on the issue. "The government has introduced the scheme to help people who bought B Khata sites. Regularising such properties will help the owners get bank loans. Their property rates will also go up. Unfortunately, Kumaraswamy is finding loopholes in such a novel scheme. Let him come for a debate and prove how the government is looting people's money," he said.