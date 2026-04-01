ETV Bharat / state

Regularisation Of Daily Wagers To Start In Jammu Kashmir This Year, Says CM Omar Abdullah

Jammu: Chief minister Omar Abdullah on Wednesday said that his government will start the process of regularisation of daily wagers in the union territory from financial year 2026-27. The CM also opposed opposition PDP legislator Waheed Para's bill over the daily wages' regularisation while accusing the party of shedding crocodile tears for the daily wagers and doing drama for being in news.

“It appears the only aim of PDP members is to remain in news and they always mislead the house. Earlier while house was condemning the attack on Dr Farooq Abdullah, the PDP then also linked the issue of accomodation to Mehbooba Mufti and alleged that she was denied accommodation, while she is residing in official accommodation near Sakeena Itoo's residence," Omar said.