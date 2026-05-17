ETV Bharat / state

Refused For Love, Youth Kills Woman In Telangana's Mahabubnagar

Jadcharla: In a brutal incident in Jadcharla under Telangana's Mahabubnagar district, a youth slit a young woman's throat due to the refusal of his love proposal, leading to her death, police said on Sunday.

The accused has reportedly been harassing her for some time to start a love affair, and when she refused, he took the drastic step.

Police said the victim, Vaishnavi (22) of Errasatyam Colony of Jadcharla town, used to work as a receptionist in a private school. Previously, she worked at a college in Hyderabad in the same role. During that time, she got acquainted with the accused, Teja (28), who hails from Hyderabad.

"As their acquaintance grew, Teja proposed to her one day. However, Vaishnavi refused it. Determined to get her love, Teja persistently pursued her for the past few years, but to no avail. Where her marriage was arranged, Teja got angry and devised a plan to kill Vaishnavi," Jadcharla circle inspector Kamalakar said.