Refused For Love, Youth Kills Woman In Telangana's Mahabubnagar
Police said the victim, Vaishnavi (22), used to work as a receptionist at a college in Hyderabad when she got acquainted with the accused, Teja.
Published : May 17, 2026 at 12:46 PM IST
Jadcharla: In a brutal incident in Jadcharla under Telangana's Mahabubnagar district, a youth slit a young woman's throat due to the refusal of his love proposal, leading to her death, police said on Sunday.
The accused has reportedly been harassing her for some time to start a love affair, and when she refused, he took the drastic step.
Police said the victim, Vaishnavi (22) of Errasatyam Colony of Jadcharla town, used to work as a receptionist in a private school. Previously, she worked at a college in Hyderabad in the same role. During that time, she got acquainted with the accused, Teja (28), who hails from Hyderabad.
"As their acquaintance grew, Teja proposed to her one day. However, Vaishnavi refused it. Determined to get her love, Teja persistently pursued her for the past few years, but to no avail. Where her marriage was arranged, Teja got angry and devised a plan to kill Vaishnavi," Jadcharla circle inspector Kamalakar said.
According to Kamalakar, when the victim was returning home from work on Saturday, Teja started following her and, in an opportune moment, slit her throat with a knife he had been carrying with him. Vaishnavi was bleeding profusely, gasping for breath. Seeing her condition critical, locals rushed her to the government hospital, where doctors declared her dead.
"Teja tried to flee from the spot, but was chased by the locals and was caught near Nasurullabad Road. His hands and feet were tied, and he was attacked with stones, leading to grievous injury," he added.
After being handed over to the Mahabubnagar police, he was admitted to the government general hospital, where he died on Sunday morning.
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