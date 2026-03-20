ETV Bharat / state

Delhi High Court: Denial Of Timely Treatment By Govt Hospitals Violates Right To Life; Orders Rs 12,000 Compensation

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Friday made it clear that denial of timely medical treatment by government hospitals is considered a direct violation of the ‘Right to Life’ guaranteed under the Constitution. Pulling up the Delhi government, the court directed it to reimburse Rs 12,000 in medical expenses to a minor student who was allegedly denied treatment at two government hospitals.

The petitioner, a minor student, sustained a fracture in his left arm while playing at his government school. He was first rushed to Dr. Hedgewar Arogya Sansthan, where the administration reportedly refused treatment, citing the unavailability of basic medical supplies. He was then taken to Chacha Nehru Bal Chikitsalaya, but the answer was the same.

It was alleged that no doctor was available at the time, so the child was not able to receive any treatment. Eventually, the family had no option but to seek care at a private hospital, where the treatment cost them around Rs 14,000.

Hearing the matter, the bench of Justice Purushendra Kumar Kaurav observed that it is the primary duty of the state to ensure timely healthcare services to its citizens.

"The admission by government hospitals that the student had visited but did not receive treatment is concerning. This failure is undeniable, and the state cannot evade its responsibility," the court said.