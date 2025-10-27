ETV Bharat / state

Two Friends Hit By Express Train While Filming Video On Railway Tracks In Maharashtra, Die On Spot

Two youths from Paladhi died after they were hit by an express train while filming reels on railway tracks near Paladhi-Chandsar railway crossing in Jalgaon.

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : October 27, 2025 at 7:50 AM IST

Jalgaon: Addiction to social media reels proved costly for two friends from Paladhi, who lost their lives on Sunday after being hit by an express train while making video on railway tracks near Paladhi-Chandsar railway crossing in Maharashtra's Dharangaon taluka.

The deceased have been identified as Prashant Pawan Khairnar and Harshvardhan Mahendra Nannaware, both 18 years old and residents of Mahatma Phule Nagar, which is close to the railway gate, officials said.

According to police sources, the incident occurred at around 12 noon on Sunday (October 26). Prashant and Harshal, who had been friends for many years, were both very active on social media. Sunday being a holiday, the two decided to spend the afternoon creating reels on the railway tracks. They wanted to record a video of a train passing by, something they thought would garner attention of social media users.

Locals gathered on the spot after the tragic incident (ETV Bharat)

However, fate had other plans. While shooting the video, both sat on the railway track plugging in headphones in their ears. Unaware of the approaching Ahmedabad Express, they failed to notice it coming towards them. Within moments, both were run over by the speeding train and died on the spot.

Receiving information, Paladhi police rushed to the spot and recovered the bodies. Immediately, an inquest report was conducted, and the remains were later sent to the government hospital for a post-mortem.

Police have registered a case and are investigating the matter. They have also appealed to youths to avoid performing dangerous stunts for social media content.

