ETV Bharat / state

Two Friends Hit By Express Train While Filming Video On Railway Tracks In Maharashtra, Die On Spot

Jalgaon: Addiction to social media reels proved costly for two friends from Paladhi, who lost their lives on Sunday after being hit by an express train while making video on railway tracks near Paladhi-Chandsar railway crossing in Maharashtra's Dharangaon taluka.

The deceased have been identified as Prashant Pawan Khairnar and Harshvardhan Mahendra Nannaware, both 18 years old and residents of Mahatma Phule Nagar, which is close to the railway gate, officials said.

According to police sources, the incident occurred at around 12 noon on Sunday (October 26). Prashant and Harshal, who had been friends for many years, were both very active on social media. Sunday being a holiday, the two decided to spend the afternoon creating reels on the railway tracks. They wanted to record a video of a train passing by, something they thought would garner attention of social media users.