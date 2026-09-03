ETV Bharat / state

Reel Star Santosh Pandit Arrested At Midnight For Making Objectionable Video Of Maharashtra Minister Chandrakant Patil

Pune: 'Reel star' Santosh Pandit, known for raising various civic issues concerning Pune city over the past few years, was arrested by the Kothrud police late at night, officials said on Thursday.

A case has been registered against him for circulating objectionable content regarding Maharashtra Minister Chandrakant Patil, who is a MLA from the Kothrud Assembly constituency.

A woman named Sarika Kamble lodged a complaint at the Kothrud police station in this regard. Following this, a case was registered, and Pandit was apprehended.

The case against Santosh Pandit at the Kothrud police station stems from the circulation of objectionable and defamatory content including videos on social media concerning Chandrakant Patil, who is the Minister for Higher and Technical Education, in the Maharashtra government, led by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.