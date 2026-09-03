Reel Star Santosh Pandit Arrested At Midnight For Making Objectionable Video Of Maharashtra Minister Chandrakant Patil
A case was registered against Santosh Pandit at the Kothrud police station. Reports Sajjad Sayyed
Published : September 3, 2026 at 11:00 PM IST
Pune: 'Reel star' Santosh Pandit, known for raising various civic issues concerning Pune city over the past few years, was arrested by the Kothrud police late at night, officials said on Thursday.
A case has been registered against him for circulating objectionable content regarding Maharashtra Minister Chandrakant Patil, who is a MLA from the Kothrud Assembly constituency.
A woman named Sarika Kamble lodged a complaint at the Kothrud police station in this regard. Following this, a case was registered, and Pandit was apprehended.
The case against Santosh Pandit at the Kothrud police station stems from the circulation of objectionable and defamatory content including videos on social media concerning Chandrakant Patil, who is the Minister for Higher and Technical Education, in the Maharashtra government, led by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.
According to the police complaint, the accused allegedly circulated objectionable content and videos regarding Chandrakant Patil and Mitali Salvekar via the YouTube account 'Santosh Pandit 6278'.
The complaint states that these posts and videos amounted to defamation. It also notes that the posts in question garnered a large number of views. The investigation has been entrusted to Police Inspector Anil Shivaji Mane. The Kothrud police are currently conducting further inquiries.
Santosh Pandit recently had also made a reel exposing BJP MLA Gopichand Padalkar, who did not have a proper number plate on his vehicle.
Pandit was produced before a local court, which remanded him into three days custody.
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