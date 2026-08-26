Reel On Rail Tracks: Jharkhand Girl Loses Both Hands After Being Hit By Speeding Train
A 19-year-old girl lost both her hands after she was hit by a train while making a reel on railway tracks near Jobraiya in Garhwa.
Published : August 26, 2026 at 1:39 PM IST
Garhwa: Making a reel on railway tracks proved costly for a 19-year-old girl who lost both her hands after being hit by a train. The incident has been reported from near Jobraiya village in Jharkhand's Garhwa district.
The girl, identified as Purnima Kumari, is a resident of the Ashok Bihar locality in Garhwa town.
As per officials, Purnima was busy shooting a reel video with some of her friends near the railway track on Tuesday when she was hit by the Ranchi-Chopan passenger train.
"In the accident, both her hands were severed, and she has also suffered serious injuries to other parts of her body. She was initially taken to Sadar Hospital in critical condition, where doctors provided preliminary treatment and then referred her to another hospital for better treatment," said a police official.
Her family members were left devasted when they reached Sadar Hospital after receiving information about the accident.
According to sources, Purnima did not notice the approaching train while she was making the reel. The impact was severe, leaving both her hands severed and causing serious injuries to other parts of her body. She fell at the spot and lost her consciousness. The incident triggered panic among her friends, who immediately rushed her to Garhwa Sadar Hospital. Doctors gave her primary treatment, but due to her critical condition and excessive blood loss, she was referred to a higher medical centre for better treatment.
Garhwa Civil Surgeon John F Kennedy said the girl was given necessary treatment at the hospital before being referred to a higher medical centre. "She was referred because both her hands had been severed and she had suffered other injuries, which required better treatment," he said.
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