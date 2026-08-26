ETV Bharat / state

Reel On Rail Tracks: Jharkhand Girl Loses Both Hands After Being Hit By Speeding Train

Garhwa: Making a reel on railway tracks proved costly for a 19-year-old girl who lost both her hands after being hit by a train. The incident has been reported from near Jobraiya village in Jharkhand's Garhwa district.

The girl, identified as Purnima Kumari, is a resident of the Ashok Bihar locality in Garhwa town.

As per officials, Purnima was busy shooting a reel video with some of her friends near the railway track on Tuesday when she was hit by the Ranchi-Chopan passenger train.

"In the accident, both her hands were severed, and she has also suffered serious injuries to other parts of her body. She was initially taken to Sadar Hospital in critical condition, where doctors provided preliminary treatment and then referred her to another hospital for better treatment," said a police official.