ETV Bharat / state

Reduction In Duty On British Liquor May Cut Prices By 15 Pc Cut In Delhi: Officials

New Delhi: The Delhi Excise Department is considering implementing a reduction in customs duty on British liquor, resulting in a price cut of some premium Scotch whiskies by up to 15 per cent in the national capital, officials said on Sunday.

After a decision by the Delhi government, prices of some popular Scotch may be reduced by around Rs 200 to Rs 300 in Delhi's retail market, they said. Last year, India signed a Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement with the United Kingdom (UK), slashing the import duty on British spirits.

In the trade agreement, India will reduce duty on UK whisky and gin from 150 to 75 per cent and further to 40 per cent in the 10th year of the deal. The decision, being policy-related, is likely to take some time as the department has no full-time Excise Commissioner at present, they said. Recently, IAS Ravi Jha was transferred to Arunachal Pradesh, leaving the post vacant, which is currently being held by the New Delhi district magistrate.

The process will pick up after the Delhi government appoints a full-time commissioner, they said. According to a senior government official, slashing of rates will create a problem in old stocks' disposal due to the difference in rate, which has to be sorted out prior to the reduction in rates of the Scotch whiskies.

Another policy decision regarding a new excise regime is also pending. Delhi government has to frame and implement a new excise policy. According to the officials, a draft of the new policy has been sent to the Centre for its approval.