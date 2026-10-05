Reduction In Duty On British Liquor May Cut Prices By 15 Pc Cut In Delhi: Officials
Last year, India signed a Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement with the United Kingdom (UK), slashing the import duty on British spirits.
By PTI
Published : October 5, 2026 at 7:36 AM IST
New Delhi: The Delhi Excise Department is considering implementing a reduction in customs duty on British liquor, resulting in a price cut of some premium Scotch whiskies by up to 15 per cent in the national capital, officials said on Sunday.
After a decision by the Delhi government, prices of some popular Scotch may be reduced by around Rs 200 to Rs 300 in Delhi's retail market, they said. Last year, India signed a Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement with the United Kingdom (UK), slashing the import duty on British spirits.
In the trade agreement, India will reduce duty on UK whisky and gin from 150 to 75 per cent and further to 40 per cent in the 10th year of the deal. The decision, being policy-related, is likely to take some time as the department has no full-time Excise Commissioner at present, they said. Recently, IAS Ravi Jha was transferred to Arunachal Pradesh, leaving the post vacant, which is currently being held by the New Delhi district magistrate.
The process will pick up after the Delhi government appoints a full-time commissioner, they said. According to a senior government official, slashing of rates will create a problem in old stocks' disposal due to the difference in rate, which has to be sorted out prior to the reduction in rates of the Scotch whiskies.
Another policy decision regarding a new excise regime is also pending. Delhi government has to frame and implement a new excise policy. According to the officials, a draft of the new policy has been sent to the Centre for its approval.
The policy is likely to recommend an increase in excise duty and margin on retail liquor sale. This will be in contrast to the move to reduce prices of select brands of Scotch whiskies and would require careful assessment by the government, they said.
The cut in customs duty is unlikely to translate into an equivalent reduction in retail prices. State excise duty, taxes, trade margins and other costs will continue to form part of the final price, they said. Officials said revised prices could begin appearing this month. In neighbouring Uttar Pradesh, prices of several UK-origin liquor brands are expected to fall from October 10, with reductions for some premium labels estimated at 5-15 per cent.
According to experts, in the premium segment, such as Johnnie Walker Black Label, prices may fall by Rs 200-300 per bottle. For Scotch brands that are bottled in India, such as Black Dog, 100 Pipers, Passport, Vat 69 and Black & White, the drop may be Rs 100-150. Typically, a Johnnie Walker Black Label (750 ml) costs around Rs 3,100 and a Macallan, matured 12-Year (750 ml) is priced at around Rs 8,000.
There are entry-level Scotches such as Black Dog, 100 Pipers, Passport, Vat 69 and Black & White, which are imported into India and then bottled here to save tax. They are priced at Rs 1,800 and above.