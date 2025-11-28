Red Sand Boa Trafficking Racket Busted; Smuggling Network Spread Across Four States, 20 Arrested
Palamu: A major wildlife trafficking network has been uncovered in Jharkhand following an investigation into the large-scale smuggling of the Red Sand Boa, also known as the two-headed snake, to foreign countries.
The investigation revealed that the smuggling network operated across Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, and Chhattisgarh. This discovery was made during a joint operation by the Wildlife Crime Control Bureau (WCCB), the Forest Department, and the Palamu Tiger Reserve. Authorities report that the Red Sand Boa is highly valued in foreign markets.
A few days ago, officials recovered 1,200 ml of snake venom from the Hariharganj area of Palamu, Jharkhand. Acting on the leads, the joint team has so far arrested 20 people linked to wildlife trafficking.
During the subsequent interrogation of the suspects, officials uncovered details of the Red Sand Boa smuggling operation. Based on this intelligence, a raid was carried out in Ranchi, resulting in the recovery of a Red Sand Boa and additional arrests.
Investigators said the mastermind behind the Red Sand Boa smuggling ring is a woman from Ranchi. Shockingly, a police constable and a retired Army personnel are also part of the network. All suspects are under surveillance as the investigation progresses.
The Red Sand Boa seized in Ranchi was found in the possession of the woman identified as the operation leader. Further action by the Palamu Tiger Reserve team led to the arrest of two traffickers in Mahuadand, Latehar, who disclosed that the snake originated in Uttar Pradesh and was intended for sale for around Rs 1 crore.
According to Prajeshkant Jena, Deputy Director, Palamu Tiger Reserve, “A continuous crackdown is underway against wildlife trafficking. We received information about Red Sand Boa being smuggled, and action was taken accordingly. The entire network is being dismantled and more details will emerge after further investigation. The snake was being trafficked to Southeast Asia.”
Myths Around The Two-Headed Snake
The Red Sand Boa is often mistaken for having two heads, and a popular myth claims that keeping one at home brings good luck.
However, wildlife expert Professor D S Srivastava clarified that the snake only appears to have two heads but does not. It is non-venomous and naturally found in sandy and arid regions.
Despite being a protected species, it is trafficked widely because of its enormous demand in the international market, where its price can run into crores.
