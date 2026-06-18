ETV Bharat / state

Red Road Closure For Yoga Day Event: Calcutta HC Directs Police To Arrange For Alternative Routes

Kolkata: With the arterial Red Road remaining closed for a week for the International Yoga Day to be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Calcutta High Court on Thursday directed Kolkata Police Commissioner Ajay Nand to make necessary alternative arrangements for alternative routes for uninterrupted traffic movement.

The single-judge bench of Justice Saugata Bhattacharyya emphasised the need to ensure that employees and lawyers of the High Court can reach their destinations on time. Additionally, it directed the state government to submit an affidavit regarding the road closure within three weeks.

Justice Bhattacharyya also ordered that the road has to be cleared immediately after the event, directing that the Army be made a party to the case. The next hearing for the matter is scheduled for June 24.

The All India Lawyers Association filed the petition challenging the seven-day closure of Red Road. During the hearing, lawyer Bikash Ranjan Bhattacharyya said Red Road is being closed for seven days for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Yoga Day event on June 21, due to which lawyers are forced to take a detour to reach the High Court. There would be no issue if traffic were allowed on 50% of the road, he added.

Hearing the submissions, the court asked the state's counsel about why the event is not being held at the Brigade Parade Grounds.