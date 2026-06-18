Red Road Closure For Yoga Day Event: Calcutta HC Directs Police To Arrange For Alternative Routes
The single-judge bench of Justice Saugata Bhattacharyya emphasised the need to ensure that employees and lawyers of the court can reach their destinations on time.
Published : June 18, 2026 at 7:59 PM IST
Kolkata: With the arterial Red Road remaining closed for a week for the International Yoga Day to be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Calcutta High Court on Thursday directed Kolkata Police Commissioner Ajay Nand to make necessary alternative arrangements for alternative routes for uninterrupted traffic movement.
The single-judge bench of Justice Saugata Bhattacharyya emphasised the need to ensure that employees and lawyers of the High Court can reach their destinations on time. Additionally, it directed the state government to submit an affidavit regarding the road closure within three weeks.
Justice Bhattacharyya also ordered that the road has to be cleared immediately after the event, directing that the Army be made a party to the case. The next hearing for the matter is scheduled for June 24.
The All India Lawyers Association filed the petition challenging the seven-day closure of Red Road. During the hearing, lawyer Bikash Ranjan Bhattacharyya said Red Road is being closed for seven days for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Yoga Day event on June 21, due to which lawyers are forced to take a detour to reach the High Court. There would be no issue if traffic were allowed on 50% of the road, he added.
Hearing the submissions, the court asked the state's counsel about why the event is not being held at the Brigade Parade Grounds.
To this, additional advocate general Bilwadal Bhattacharyya argued that this petition is not maintainable, as the petitioner is a resident of Uttarpara, whose commute is unaffected by the road closure. "The police have arranged alternative routes. The SPG oversees the Prime Minister's security. Holding the event at Brigade could pose security risks," he added.
After hearing both parties, Justice Bhattacharyya directed the police to make alternative arrangements to avoid any inconvenience in commuting.
In another case concerning the event, the High Court made a preliminary observation that participation in Yoga Day activities at the workplace cannot be made mandatory for state government employees, hearing a petition by the State Government Employees' Coordination Committee.
Advocate Bhattacharyya argued that state government employees have challenged the notification dated June 14 regarding participation in Yoga Day. "Days like Mother's Day, Father's Day, and Friendship Day are observed; people participate if they wish. But must government employees necessarily participate in Yoga Day?" he said.
While Justice Amrita Sinha commended the initiative, she sought the state government's stand on the notification and directed it to submit its views on the matter by Friday.
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