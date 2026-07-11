Red Panda Count On Rise In Bengal's Neora Valley, Forest Department Lines Up Major Survey After Eight Years
This time, the actual number of red pandas will be determined not merely through visual counting, but also by collecting faecal samples for DNA analysis.
Published : July 11, 2026 at 2:57 AM IST
Darjeeling: The Forest Department in West Bengal said that the population of the red panda—one of the Himalayas' rarest mammals and a species facing the threat of extinction—is increasing in the forests of Neora Valley.
During routine wildlife monitoring in March and April, forest staff spotted several red pandas in various parts of the forest. Based on these observations, officials estimate that breeding of this shy animal in the Neora Valley is progressing well.
Following this development, the state Forest Department has taken a significant decision. Preparations have begun for a special census to determine the red panda population across Neora Valley and Singalila National Parks—the first such major survey in eight years. The survey is scheduled to commence once the monsoon season ends.
State forest minister Manoj Oraon stated that the government is actively considering a new survey to determine the red panda population in Neora Valley and Singalila National Parks. Discussions regarding this matter are currently underway with Forest Department officials.
DNA testing to reveal actual numbers
Bhaskar JV, chief conservator of forests (Wildlife), North Bengal, confirmed that preliminary preparations for the survey have already begun. This time, the actual number of red pandas will be determined not merely through visual counting, but also by collecting faecal samples for DNA analysis.
To conduct the survey, forest personnel will need to reach the remote Rachela Danda and Hati Danda areas of Neora Valley, situated at altitudes exceeding 10,500 feet above sea level. In addition to installing camera traps, officials will conduct direct observations and collect faecal samples. These samples will subsequently be sent to a specialised laboratory in Hyderabad, where DNA analysis will be used to identify individual animals.
Focus on bamboo forests
The primary diet of the red panda consists of the tender leaves and shoots of Malinga or Meling bamboo. However, the survey will also examine whether the recent rapid spread of this bamboo in Neora Valley is impacting the forest's natural ecosystem. Experts believe that while an abundance of food is positive, the excessive proliferation of a single plant species could potentially affect other species.
What were the previous survey figures?
According to the Forest Department's latest survey, a total of 75 red pandas were recorded across Neora Valley and Singalila—35 in Neora Valley and 40 in Singalila. Forest officials are optimistic that the new survey might reveal an increase in these numbers.
Darjeeling zoo’s global success
Darjeeling’s Padmaja Naidu Himalayan Zoological Park has already earned international acclaim for its red panda conservation efforts. Recently, at the 79th annual conference of the World Association of Zoos and Aquariums (WAZA) held in Sydney, Australia, the zoo's red panda conservation and breeding program was recognised as one of the top three initiatives in the world.
Currently, the Darjeeling Zoo houses 26 red pandas. Red pandas have been brought in from Germany, the Netherlands, and Australia to maintain genetic diversity. Additionally, over 40 red pandas have been born at the zoo's Topkedara breeding centre in the last 23 years. Suitable individuals from this group are being gradually released into the wild forests of Neora Valley and Singalila.
Signs of an increase in this Himalayan animal's population offer great hope to both the Forest Department and environmentalists, as the presence of red pandas is a crucial indicator of a healthy forest ecosystem. Consequently, everyone—from forest officials to nature enthusiasts—is eagerly awaiting the survey scheduled to begin after the monsoon season.