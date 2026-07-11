ETV Bharat / state

Red Panda Count On Rise In Bengal's Neora Valley, Forest Department Lines Up Major Survey After Eight Years

Darjeeling: The Forest Department in West Bengal said that the population of the red panda—one of the Himalayas' rarest mammals and a species facing the threat of extinction—is increasing in the forests of Neora Valley.

During routine wildlife monitoring in March and April, forest staff spotted several red pandas in various parts of the forest. Based on these observations, officials estimate that breeding of this shy animal in the Neora Valley is progressing well.

Following this development, the state Forest Department has taken a significant decision. Preparations have begun for a special census to determine the red panda population across Neora Valley and Singalila National Parks—the first such major survey in eight years. The survey is scheduled to commence once the monsoon season ends.

State forest minister Manoj Oraon stated that the government is actively considering a new survey to determine the red panda population in Neora Valley and Singalila National Parks. Discussions regarding this matter are currently underway with Forest Department officials.

DNA testing to reveal actual numbers

Bhaskar JV, chief conservator of forests (Wildlife), North Bengal, confirmed that preliminary preparations for the survey have already begun. This time, the actual number of red pandas will be determined not merely through visual counting, but also by collecting faecal samples for DNA analysis.

To conduct the survey, forest personnel will need to reach the remote Rachela Danda and Hati Danda areas of Neora Valley, situated at altitudes exceeding 10,500 feet above sea level. In addition to installing camera traps, officials will conduct direct observations and collect faecal samples. These samples will subsequently be sent to a specialised laboratory in Hyderabad, where DNA analysis will be used to identify individual animals.

Focus on bamboo forests