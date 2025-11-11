ETV Bharat / state

Red Fort Car Blast: Police, NIA Mount Search In Haryana's Faridabad

Faridabad: In a major breakthrough, Haryana Police and Jammu & Kashmir Police arrested Dr Muzammil Shakeel, a teacher at Al-Falah University, in a joint operation and recovered around 2,900 kg of explosives, suspected to be ammonium nitrate, from two locations in Faridabad. The recovery comes amid heightened security following the Delhi blasts.

According to police officials, Dr Shakeel had rented a room in Dhauj village, where 360 kg of explosives were seized. A subsequent raid at his second residence in Fatehpur Taga village led to the recovery of an additional 2,563 kg of explosives, taking the total to approximately 2,900 kg. Along with the explosives, weapons were also found.

An ETV Bharat team visited the Dhauj village residence of Dr Shakeel, where a heavy police and security deployment was seen.

The teacher reportedly lived on the first floor of a building, with his landlord’s office located below. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) team is also on the spot. All houses on the first floor are kept locked, and entry has been restricted for investigation purposes. Security agencies questioned the landlord as part of the ongoing investigation.

Following the Delhi blasts, a search operation has been launched in Faridabad since Monday. Investigative agencies are on high alert. Security personnel camped at Dhauj village and Fatehpur Taga village and continued the search for a breakthrough in the terror case.