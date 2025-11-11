Red Fort Car Blast: Police, NIA Mount Search In Haryana's Faridabad
The security agencies have continued searches and questioned over 50 people in Faridabad after the arrest of Dr Muzammil Shakeel.
Published : November 11, 2025 at 9:12 PM IST
Faridabad: In a major breakthrough, Haryana Police and Jammu & Kashmir Police arrested Dr Muzammil Shakeel, a teacher at Al-Falah University, in a joint operation and recovered around 2,900 kg of explosives, suspected to be ammonium nitrate, from two locations in Faridabad. The recovery comes amid heightened security following the Delhi blasts.
According to police officials, Dr Shakeel had rented a room in Dhauj village, where 360 kg of explosives were seized. A subsequent raid at his second residence in Fatehpur Taga village led to the recovery of an additional 2,563 kg of explosives, taking the total to approximately 2,900 kg. Along with the explosives, weapons were also found.
An ETV Bharat team visited the Dhauj village residence of Dr Shakeel, where a heavy police and security deployment was seen.
The teacher reportedly lived on the first floor of a building, with his landlord’s office located below. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) team is also on the spot. All houses on the first floor are kept locked, and entry has been restricted for investigation purposes. Security agencies questioned the landlord as part of the ongoing investigation.
Following the Delhi blasts, a search operation has been launched in Faridabad since Monday. Investigative agencies are on high alert. Security personnel camped at Dhauj village and Fatehpur Taga village and continued the search for a breakthrough in the terror case.
Faridabad Police said that more than 52 people, including teachers, students, and the principal of the medical college at Al-Falah University, have been questioned. Six people have been detained for questioning.
Haryana director general of police (DGP) OP Singh said, “A search operation is underway at Al-Falah University as part of an investigation into terrorist activities. Suspects are being questioned, and the state is on high alert. State Police is coordinating with Delhi, Jammu and Kashmir, and Uttar Pradesh police, as well as central agencies, and the search will continue beyond Faridabad."
Meanwhile, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, who reached Pinjore in Panchkula, said, "All our agencies are on alert. All the facts of the incident that happened in Delhi on Monday will be gathered, and the investigation is underway.”
“Whoever carried out this incident, their plans will fail, and they will have to face the consequences. A thorough investigation is being conducted on the type of material that has been found. Many people have been arrested in the Faridabad case, and an investigation is also underway to find out how far its chain is spread,” CM Saini added.
