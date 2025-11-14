ETV Bharat / state

JK: Pulwama House Of Dr Umar Nabi Involved In Delhi Blast Demolished

A View of a house belongs to Umar Un Nabi, a suspect in the blast near Red Fort, mourns his death at her house in Koil area, in Pulwama on Tuesday. ( ANI )

Srinagar: The house of Dr Umar Nabi, who drove the explosive-laden car involved in the Delhi blast, has been demolished by security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district, officials said on Friday. The demolition was carried out during the intervening night of Thursday and Friday, they said. The car blast near the Red Fort on Monday night claimed 13 lives and injured several others.

Umar was behind the wheel of the Hyundai i20 that was laden with explosives. His identity was confirmed after DNA samples collected from the blast site matched those of Dr Umar's mother. Umar, who was known as an academically accomplished professional in his circle, allegedly turned radical over the past two years. Investigators said he had joined several radical messaging groups on social media.