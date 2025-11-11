ETV Bharat / state

Red Fort Blast: Two Brothers, Friend Detained As Police Probe Links In Kashmir

At her two-storey house in Samboor, neighbours are pouring in to console her. “Aamir works as a plumber, and he has never been outside Kashmir. He has never bought a car from Haryana or any other state. How could a labourer afford to buy a car and hand it over to another person whom he does not even know?,” she asked.

Fareeda Begum, mother of Aamir Rashid Mir and Umar Rashid, told ETV Bharat that police picked up both his sons and vouched for their innocence.

Families of the trio said police raided their houses at around 11 pm on Monday and took them away. Media reports quoting sources in Delhi Police said Aamir Rashid Mir had bought the i20 car with Haryana number registration from Devender and then handed it over to the Dr Umar Nabi, a resident of Koil village of Pulwama district, who is a key suspect of the Red Fort blast.

Those detained have been identified as Aamir Rashid Mir (30), his elder brother Umar Rashid Mir (35) and Tariq Ahmad Malik (40). All are residents of Samboor village of Pulwama district.

Pulwama: As the security agencies are investigating Delhi's Red Fort blast on Monday evening, the Jammu and Kashmir Police detained two brothers and their friend from Pulwama district to probe their links with the explosion.

She said her elder son, Umar Rashid Mir, who is an electrician, bought an i20 car, which has JK13 (Pulwama) number from a resident of a neighbouring village, Patel. The car stands parked inside their premises alongside a bike which too bears the J&K registration number.

The family said the photograph shown in the media with Aamir buying a car is fake. “When my son never went out of Kashmir, how could he buy a car? My elder son bought the car for the only reason to ferry me to hospital and use it for other emergency work,” she said.

While Aamir is a bachelor, his elder brother Umar Rashid Mir is married and has an 18-months-old child. Fareeda's whose husband died six years ago, said her son Aamir does not drive a car and he can only ride a motorcycle. She said Aamir has studied up to class 9, while Umar studied till class 12 and has an electrician diploma.

She said Aamir and Tariq Malik are friends. Tariq works as a security guard and lives just 200 metres away from their home. He is married and has two children

Ghulam Ahmad Malik, Tariq's father, said police raided their house at 11.00 pm on Monday and took away his son. “We had no idea why he was taken away by the police until we came to know through the media that he was being connected with the Delhi blasts,” Malik, who is a retired government employee, told ETV Bharat.

“Police took him away and locked him up at Pampore police station, but later we were told he was taken to Cargo for interrogation,” he said.

Malik said that his son Tariq does not drive any car but owns a motorcycle, which he uses for office duty. Asked about his links with Aamir, he said that Aamir and his son Tariq have been friends for years.

Sources in the police said that they are investigating the role of Aamir Rashid Mir and his links with the key suspect of the Delhi blast, Dr Umar Nabi. They said Aamir may have recently travelled outside Kashmir and purchased the i20 car in his name and handed it over to Dr Umar Nabi. Aamir may have used the SIM card which was registered in the name of Tariq Malik, they added. “All angles, inputs and links are being investigated from the detained individuals,” sources said.

Meanwhile, the Jammu and Kashmir Police today intensified searching of vehicles across the towns, the Jammu-Srinagar highway-44 and other important arterial roads.

“The checking drives are being conducted to monitor the movement of suspicious persons and vehicles, and to prevent the transportation of any contraband or unlawful item. These measures are part of the continuous efforts of J&K Police to strengthen security, enhance public safety, and ensure strict adherence to law and order. During the operation, special focus was laid on verifying vehicle documents and ensuring compliance with traffic regulations. Hundreds of vehicles were fined for violating traffic norms and for not transferring ownership despite having purchased the vehicles long ago,” a police spokesman said.

The spokesman said citizens have been urged to cooperate with police and ensure all vehicle-related documents are updated to avoid legal action.

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir police detained another doctor, Sajad Ahmad Malla of Bandzoo village of Pulwama district. Police sources said that Dr Sajad is also working at Al Falah University in Faridabad and had arrived home for his marriage. "He has been detained and his links are being probed with the Delhi car blasts," sources said. Dr Sajad is the fourth doctor from Kashmir, and the third from Pulwama district, who are being investigated for the Delhi car blast.