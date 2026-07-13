ETV Bharat / state

Red Fort Blast: Delhi Court Allows Cremation Of Victims' Remains

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Monday allowed the National Investigating Agency to cremate or dispose of the remains of 11 persons killed in the car bomb explosion near the Red Fort last November.

Special Judge Pitambar Dutt also allowed the agency to dispose of the body parts of Dr Umer Un Nabi, the driver of the explosive-laden car who was killed in the suicide blast.

The court underlined that the biological body parts must be disposed of with full dignity after taking into account the religious beliefs of the victims. It also sought a compliance report from the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

The NIA told the court that forensic evidence had been collected from the body parts of the victims and the suicide bomber, Nabi. It had earlier sought the court's permission to dispose of the body parts, as they had started decomposing.