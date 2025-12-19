Red Fort Car Blast: NIA custody of Accused Bilal Nasir Malla And Shoaib Ali Extended till Dec 26
Shoaib is accused of sheltering Umar Un Nabi, the suicide bomber while Dr Nasir is a resident of Baramulla in Jammu and Kashmir.
Published : December 19, 2025 at 4:08 PM IST
New Delhi: Delhi's Patiala House Court on Friday extended the NIA custody of Shoaib Ali and Dr Nasir Bilal Malla, accused in the Red Fort blast case, till December 26.
Principal District and Sessions Judge Anju Bajaj Chandana ordered the extension of the accused's custody on the request of the investigating agency. Shoaib is a resident of Faridabad and is accused of sheltering Umar Un Nabi, the suicide bomber who carried out the Red Fort blast. Dr Nasir is a resident of Baramulla, Jammu and Kashmir.
The NIA has so far arrested nine accused in the case and is trying to unravel the conspiracy. On November 18, the Patiala House Court had sent Jasir Bilal Wani alias Danish, an associate of Umar Un Nabi, to NIA custody for 10 days. The NIA had arrested Danish from Srinagar.
According to the NIA, Danish made technical modifications to a drone and attempted to prepare a rocket before the car bombing. Danish, along with Umar Un Nabi, played a key role in executing the conspiracy. The NIA said, Danish, a graduate in Political Science, was brainwashed by Umar Un Nabi to become a suicide bomber.
He agreed to meet the doctor at a mosque in Kulgam in October 2024, from where he was taken to stay at Al Falah University in Faridabad, Haryana.
Danish was previously detained by the Jammu and Kashmir Police and, during interrogation, revealed that other members of the module wanted him to become an over-ground worker (OGW) for the banned Jaish-e-Mohammed, while Umar Un Nabi had been brainwashing him for several months to become a suicide bomber.
According to the NIA, Umar Un Nabi's attempt failed in April this year when Danish refused, citing his poor financial situation and the fact that suicide is considered a sin in Islam.
