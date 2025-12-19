ETV Bharat / state

Red Fort Car Blast: NIA custody of Accused Bilal Nasir Malla And Shoaib Ali Extended till Dec 26

New Delhi: Delhi's Patiala House Court on Friday extended the NIA custody of Shoaib Ali and Dr Nasir Bilal Malla, accused in the Red Fort blast case, till December 26.

Principal District and Sessions Judge Anju Bajaj Chandana ordered the extension of the accused's custody on the request of the investigating agency. Shoaib is a resident of Faridabad and is accused of sheltering Umar Un Nabi, the suicide bomber who carried out the Red Fort blast. Dr Nasir is a resident of Baramulla, Jammu and Kashmir.

The NIA has so far arrested nine accused in the case and is trying to unravel the conspiracy. On November 18, the Patiala House Court had sent Jasir Bilal Wani alias Danish, an associate of Umar Un Nabi, to NIA custody for 10 days. The NIA had arrested Danish from Srinagar.

According to the NIA, Danish made technical modifications to a drone and attempted to prepare a rocket before the car bombing. Danish, along with Umar Un Nabi, played a key role in executing the conspiracy. The NIA said, Danish, a graduate in Political Science, was brainwashed by Umar Un Nabi to become a suicide bomber.