Red Fort Blast Aftermath: Leaders Urge Centre To Protect Kashmiris From Harassment Nationwide

Srinagar: Two legislators from Jammu and Kashmir have urged the central government to ensure safety and dignity for students and workers from the Union Territory in other states after reports of harassment surfaced in the aftermath of the Delhi Red Fort car blast.

Peoples Conference (PC) President and MLA Handwara Sajad Lone on Thursday expressed concern over reports of harassment of Kashmiris across the country, calling upon the central government to ensure their safety and dignity.

“Reports of harassment of Kashmiris across India are coming in. Stereotyping of a Kashmiri, unfortunately, is a favourite hobby across the country,” Lone stated, adding that “it is not a new trend. It is just that it has become more chronic in the last decade.”

Hundreds of Kashmiri students and workers are in other parts of the country, who are anxious after the reports of harassment following the Red Fort car blasts that were allegedly driven by Dr Umar In Nabi of Pulwama district.

“The families of these people are most concerned that no adverse events should take place, which will put the safety of their loved ones in danger,” Lone said.

Lone acknowledged that extremism exists but emphasised it should not define an entire community. “Yes, there are radical lunatics in every society. But they are an aberration,” he remarked, warning that “in the case of Kashmir, the primary purpose of their actions is to ensure that the Kashmiri is harassed and chased away in his own country. And be used as fodder in the vicious cycle of alienation.”

He appealed to the Prime Minister's Office and the Home Ministry, urging them to “please ensure that any citizen of India, including Kashmiris, is not harassed in their own country.”