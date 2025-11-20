Red Fort Blast Aftermath: Leaders Urge Centre To Protect Kashmiris From Harassment Nationwide
Recently, many Kashmiri shawl sellers claimed they were not being allowed to move freely, creating an atmosphere of fear and restriction.
November 20, 2025
Srinagar: Two legislators from Jammu and Kashmir have urged the central government to ensure safety and dignity for students and workers from the Union Territory in other states after reports of harassment surfaced in the aftermath of the Delhi Red Fort car blast.
Peoples Conference (PC) President and MLA Handwara Sajad Lone on Thursday expressed concern over reports of harassment of Kashmiris across the country, calling upon the central government to ensure their safety and dignity.
“Reports of harassment of Kashmiris across India are coming in. Stereotyping of a Kashmiri, unfortunately, is a favourite hobby across the country,” Lone stated, adding that “it is not a new trend. It is just that it has become more chronic in the last decade.”
Hundreds of Kashmiri students and workers are in other parts of the country, who are anxious after the reports of harassment following the Red Fort car blasts that were allegedly driven by Dr Umar In Nabi of Pulwama district.
“The families of these people are most concerned that no adverse events should take place, which will put the safety of their loved ones in danger,” Lone said.
Lone acknowledged that extremism exists but emphasised it should not define an entire community. “Yes, there are radical lunatics in every society. But they are an aberration,” he remarked, warning that “in the case of Kashmir, the primary purpose of their actions is to ensure that the Kashmiri is harassed and chased away in his own country. And be used as fodder in the vicious cycle of alienation.”
He appealed to the Prime Minister's Office and the Home Ministry, urging them to “please ensure that any citizen of India, including Kashmiris, is not harassed in their own country.”
Earlier, a student activist from Jammu and Kashmir, Nasir Kheuhami, said Kashmiri shawl sellers in Himachal Pradesh are reportedly facing harassment and profiling, with several vendors alleging that local people and individuals are forcibly checking their bags under the suspicion that they might be carrying weapons or explosives.
Many sellers claim they are not being allowed to move freely without prior verification from the panchayat and local police, creating an atmosphere of fear and restriction, he said.
A purported video of two shawl sellers from Kashmir has been circulating on social media in which two shawl sellers from the Valley were facing an unknown person from Himachal Pradesh and were asked to vacate the place.
Confirming the video incident, PDP legislator from Kupwara, Fayaz Mir, has taken up the matter with the government of Himachal Pradesh regarding harassment of the two shawl sellers from the Valley.
“It is becoming a disturbing new norm that Kashmiris earning their livelihood outside J&K are harassed & profiled. This latest video from Himachal is yet another painful reminder. Why must every Kashmiri be viewed through the prism of terrorism?” Mir asked. Mir said he spoke to the Governor of HP Shiv P Shukla regarding the incident involving Kashmiri vendors.
“He assured me that he will speak to the DGP & the concerned DC & necessary action will follow. Kashmiris deserve safety, dignity & equal treatment everywhere in the country,” he said.
The Himachal Pradesh government has not yet reacted to the incident of harassment in the purported video. In April this year, after the Pahalgam attack on tourists, similar incidents were reported in many states where Kashmiri students were threatened and harassed.
The Jammu and Kashmir government has then intervened and reached out to state governments for the safety and security of people from Kashmir.
