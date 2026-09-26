ETV Bharat / state

Red Alert Issued Across Keralam Coast Over Possible Swell Wave Phenomenon

Thiruvananthapuram: The Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS) has issued a red alert across all coastal districts in Keralam over the possibility of high waves and the swell wave phenomenon, locally known as 'Kallakkadal'. Accordingly, the authorities have urged coastal residents and the fishing community to remain alert for the impending rough sea conditions.

The red alert remains effective from 2.30 am on September 26 until 2.30 am on September 28. During this period, waves reaching heights of one to one-and-a-half meters are expected to lash the Kerala coast. Residents of vulnerable areas have been advised to relocate to safer locations as low-lying coastal areas face a significant threat of waterlogging and severe sea incursion.

The 'Kallakkadal' phenomenon refers to a sudden and unexpected sea surge that occurs without any prior atmospheric warning. This condition is triggered by massive waves formed by strong winds in distant oceans, which eventually crash onto the shores. These unpredictable waves can cause widespread destruction along the coast, even in the complete absence of local winds or rainfall.

Special vigilance is required across various regions in the nine coastal districts of the state. The warning covers the stretches from Kappil to Pozhiyoor in Thiruvananthapuram, Alappad to Edava in Kollam, and Chellanam to Azheekal jetty in Alappuzha. The alert also extends from Munambam fishing harbour to Maruvakkad in Ernakulam, Attupuram to Kodungallur in Thrissur, and Kadalundi Nagaram to Palappetty in Malappuram. Furthermore, a high alert has been declared from Chombala fishing harbour to Ramanattukara in Kozhikode, Valapattanam to New Mahe in Kannur, and Kunjathur to Kottakunnu in Kasaragod.