Red Alert Issued Across Keralam Coast Over Possible Swell Wave Phenomenon
Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services has warned of 'Kallakkadal' or swell wave phenomenon from September 26-28 and urged coastal residents to exercise caution.
Published : September 26, 2026 at 8:27 AM IST
Thiruvananthapuram: The Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS) has issued a red alert across all coastal districts in Keralam over the possibility of high waves and the swell wave phenomenon, locally known as 'Kallakkadal'. Accordingly, the authorities have urged coastal residents and the fishing community to remain alert for the impending rough sea conditions.
The red alert remains effective from 2.30 am on September 26 until 2.30 am on September 28. During this period, waves reaching heights of one to one-and-a-half meters are expected to lash the Kerala coast. Residents of vulnerable areas have been advised to relocate to safer locations as low-lying coastal areas face a significant threat of waterlogging and severe sea incursion.
The 'Kallakkadal' phenomenon refers to a sudden and unexpected sea surge that occurs without any prior atmospheric warning. This condition is triggered by massive waves formed by strong winds in distant oceans, which eventually crash onto the shores. These unpredictable waves can cause widespread destruction along the coast, even in the complete absence of local winds or rainfall.
Special vigilance is required across various regions in the nine coastal districts of the state. The warning covers the stretches from Kappil to Pozhiyoor in Thiruvananthapuram, Alappad to Edava in Kollam, and Chellanam to Azheekal jetty in Alappuzha. The alert also extends from Munambam fishing harbour to Maruvakkad in Ernakulam, Attupuram to Kodungallur in Thrissur, and Kadalundi Nagaram to Palappetty in Malappuram. Furthermore, a high alert has been declared from Chombala fishing harbour to Ramanattukara in Kozhikode, Valapattanam to New Mahe in Kannur, and Kunjathur to Kottakunnu in Kasaragod.
In addition to Kerala, warnings regarding high waves and the swell wave phenomenon have been issued for the Lakshadweep islands and the coastal regions of Tamil Nadu, specifically Kanyakumari, Ramanathapuram, Thoothukudi, and Tirunelveli.
As the sea surge is likely to intensify, people residing in vulnerable zones must shift to safer accommodations in compliance with official directives. The launching of small boats and vessels into the sea must be completely avoided during this period. Authorities have emphasised that both launching and docking fishing vessels are highly dangerous during swell waves, and such activities should be strictly prohibited while the sea remains rough.
All beach-centric tourism activities will stay suspended until the warning is officially withdrawn by the INCOIS. The public is strictly advised to avoid beach visits and water-based recreational activities in coastal areas. Fishermen must ensure their vessels are securely moored at the harbours, maintaining a safe distance between boats to prevent collision damage. Additionally, fishing equipment must be safely stored, and coastal communities should remain highly vigilant against potential coastal erosion.
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