ETV Bharat / state

Red Alert For Patna Weather Casts A Shadow On Bihar Cabinet Expansion At Which PM Modi Is Expected

Laborers work as part of large-scale preparations for the upcoming Bihar NDA government cabinet expansion ceremony at Gandhi Maidan, in Patna on Tuesday. ( ANI )

Patna: A “very severe” two-day weather warning for the state capital and entire Patna district has cast a cloud on the expansion of the Bihar cabinet scheduled at a public ceremony on Thursday.

It has left the top brass of officers and ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) leaders worried as Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, chief ministers of several National Democratic Alliance (NDA) – ruled states, and other dignitaries are expected to attend the mega event that would be held at the sprawling, 60-acre Gandhi Maidan.

The bad weather has already started. A hailstorm accompanied by medium-intensity rains lashed Patna on Wednesday afternoon, creating puddles at the venue and hampering the preparations.

“Our topmost worry is how the Prime Minister and other dignitaries flying from different directions would safely arrive at the Patna airport in the stormy weather and poor visibility. Their safety is our topmost concern,” a senior Bihar government officer confided to ETV Bharat.

“The event will be held at an open venue. We are erecting pavilions and tents for the dignitaries, guests and several thousand people who are expected to attend the function. However, strong winds and rains could hamper and damage the preparation. We are keeping our fingers crossed about waterlogging and the ground turning muddy,” the officer added.